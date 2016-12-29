BREAKING: Education CS Fred ‘Magufuli’ Matiang’i to RELEASE KCSE RESULTS today at 1430hours

Breaking news….

Education CS, Dr. Matiang’i to release KCSE results today at 2:30pm today (Thursday) from Shimo la Tewa high school in Mombasa.

Matiang’i will be accompanied by education officials during the event.

Earlier in December, Matiang’i had asked all parties involved in the 2016 KCSE to complete the job before Christmas celebrations.

Matiang’i surprised the country when he released KCPE results much earlier than expected.

He said that parents and students needed time to prepare for the next steps after the release of the results.

Meanwhile Hon Anyamah says:

President Uhuru Kenyatta should just get rid of CS Fred Matiang’i, the guy is making him look stupid, the servant is embarrassing the master, he is showing the master that, things can actually work in this country.

Ghai!!! Sasa mnataka mimi nifanye nini?