EACC shielded Danson Mungatana, key suspect in Ksh51 million Kilifi IFMIS scam

The manipulation of IFMIS to steal money from Kilifi County accounts held by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) may have been masterminded by Danson Mungatana, and EACC which knew the information failed to summon him even as Kilifi County, whose officers exposed the theft, wrote severally to the agency for thorough action of the law.

EACC, instead, summoned Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi as the investigations took a purely political twist, with Deputy President William Ruto visiting Kilifi to lynch the ODM governor. Kingi is disgusted by the new development.

“I am bitter because as a Governor I was summoned to the EACC on November 28 last year. While I was summoned to the EACC this information was with the EACC,” he said.

“This director, according to her affidavit, was summoned by the EACC on November 23 and she made it clear on that day that so and so was behind this scam. But the state never chose to summon Mungatana the person who had been named by Ms Wanjugu. The state deliberately chose to summon the Governor of Kilifi who absolutely had nothing to do with the theft.”

The affidavit by businesswoman Lucy Wanjugu, which has now been made public, details how Danson Mungatana approached her to allow him use her bank account to make a huge money transfer that ended up capturing the attention of Central Bank of Kenya.

“He (Danson Mungatana) explained the request by emphasising the fact that his accounts were overdrawn and a credit of monies to them would swallow the same; he also stated that he needed the monies in cash form urgently, to offset liabilities that he had,” reads the affidavit.

Ordinarily, Mungatan is a broke bloke often surviving on Jubilee freebies. He has lost many sweet things ever since losing his seat as MP for Garsen, including a beautiful TV anchor. But I digress.

As the details of the scam filtered through the press last year, Wanjugu approached EACC and office of the DPP with the evidence of Mungatana involvement, and agreed to be state witness.

However, not only did the two state agencies fail to act on her dossier, they continued to play dumb and deaf with the new development, allowing time for political bickering between ODM and Jubilee over who was fighting graft better.

DP Ruto spent weeks lynching Gov. Kingi. In some of those political gatherings he spoke, Danson Mungatana was present.

Mungatana is among Jubilee point-men in Coast region, an area that remains elusive for Jubilee ahead of the 2017 polls. It can only be deduced that failure to summon him, up to now, reveal the conspiracy between Jubilee and government anti-graft agencies, which seem to be slower to act on senior Jubilee officials.

The Kilifi theft scandal has seen Wanjugu alongside fifteen other Nairobi based business persons and Kilifi County government officials charged in court.