DRAMA in CITZEN TV Studios as Producers THREATEN to Decamp to Kameme TV, FRUSTRATIONS by TOP MANAGER

There is tension at Inooro TV after top freelance producers of the leading Kikuyu station threatened to pull out their programmes over alleged high handedness by the new Production Manager Catherine Wamuyu.

Wamuyu formerly the producer of Tahidi High which airs on Inooro TV’s sister station Citizen TV was recently promoted by Royal Media Chief Operating Officer Farida Karoney and she has reportedly taken the bull by it’s horns by starting to harass programmes producers who have done an excellent job to ensure the station becomes number 4 countrywide in less than four months in the market ahead of veteran TV stations like KBC and K24.

According to sources Wamuyu is being used by Farida to frustrate Head of TV at RMS Latifa Ngunjiri who was in charge is setting up Inooro TV programming until Wamuyu’s recent appointment.

The top Inooro freelance Producers have threatened to decamp to Kameme TV which will be launched by August if Farida won’t stop her drama queen Wamuyu from her high handedness. The yet to be launched Kameme TV is desperate for local Kikuyu content ahead of it’s much awaited launch.

Among the top programmes on Inooro TV are Medical show “Dagitari”, drama series called “Gaterina” and a music show dubbed “Mwingangaro”.

It will be interesting to see how the RMS CEO, a creative guru handles this situation noting that Inooro TV has potential of being the third most watched TV station in the next quarter.