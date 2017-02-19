News PHOTOS: DP Ruto Resurfaces, Shames Haters, Meets Mike Sonko’s Team Nairobi, Peter Kenneth under SIEGE Share









After attending a church service at Nairobi Pentancostal church-Karen, DP William met one section of the feuding Jubilee Nairobi gubernatorial aspirants- Team Nairobi that coalises around Senator Mike Sonko in Dagorreti.

DP Ruto’s continued support to Mike Sonko group spells doom for former presidential candidate and Mt Kenya mafia nominiee for Nairobi governpor Hon Peter Kenneth.

When contacted for comment, hon Moses Kuria said it was just a surprise meeting as they met in church and then DP decided to join his other friends in throwing a birthday party at a local butchery.

Today after a church service at CITAM Karen, my good friends H.E the Deputy President William Ruto, Hon Johnson Sakaja, Hon Dennis Waweru and Senator Joy Gwendo decided to throw me a surprise birthday bash at the popular Jojen butchery at Dagoretti Corner.– Hon Moses Kuria bragged on his Facebook page



