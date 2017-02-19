News BREAKING: DP Ruto MAKES Surprise APPEARANCE at Nairobi Pentacostal Church, Journalists KICKED OUT not to take PICTURES Share









DP Ruto is back, fit and ready to serve and also embark to donating massively in churches. The DP has resurfaced at a church function in Nairobi Pentacostal Church where he attended for a Sunday service putting to rest speculation that he was seriously ill and seeking medication abroad.

Sources however confirmed to this writer that DP sneaked into country on Saturday late evening from a private mission abroad.

Church ushers told journalists not to take photos of the DP and asked that the affair be left private. The DP braved the traffic as he left out his security and chase cars behind and was being driven by his son Nick

Read more HERE as reported by the NATION NEWSPAPER



