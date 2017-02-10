BREAKING: ”DP Ruto’s Men WANT TO KILL Me over Baby Abby and Boniface Mwangi cases”- Lawyer Gitobu Imanyara Reveals

Hon Gitobu Imanyara’s life is in danger, threats to his life have been made by armed special police attached to DP Ruto, this was revealed in an OB report recorded at Kilimani Police station.
Hon Imanyara is a top city lawyer who has lately handled two serious cases against DP William Ruto. The first case involved Boniface Mwangi in which the DP had accused the activist of demation. DP was later humiliated and forced to withdraw case after it became apparent he was going to lose badly.
The second case only came up last week when a woman accused DP of impregnating her while she was a undegraduate student at Moi University in 2005. She claims DP has neglected a baby they sired together (Baby Abby),she is seeking court order Compelling Ruto pay child maintance.
Hon Imanyara reported the threat at Kilimani Police Station on Friday 10th. Kilimani police boss confirmed the report was made and that they have started investigations.
Comments
Jamaa Wa Vitanda Viwili Bila Condom says
Touch Not Imanyara Au La Utajuwa Sisi Wameru Hatupendi Ujinga
RAO says
Idiot
Nyongesa juma says
We kenyans stand with hon.Gitobu Imanyara.Let Dp not think that he is above the law.He might cause anarchy which might affect his 2022 presidential ambition.
MIKE JR says
msafara wa wiper sasa hupo mtongwe eneo bunge la likoni, kalonzo ameandamana na gavana mtarajiwa senetor omar, women rep mtarajiwa ashuu pamoja na mbunge mtarajiwa mishi mboko. WOW MOMBASA HAVE BEEN WIPERED!!!
MIKE JR says
jacob juma, willy kimani! imanyara take care you might be the next
Khalwaleist says
Kusema na kitanda mbili
arap mashamba says
yule jamaa was kitanda mwili is an idiot.
Gitobu so Joho.
MWACHITI JEFFA says
so that ruto guy thinks he is immortal??? atakufa tu naye pia.
damaris says
whoever kills by the sword dies by it.so every body should know that kusaliwa ni bahati kufa ni nilasima.
Sammy arap Sang says
Hon Imanyara has been following Dp Ruto so much and I think he deserves better punishment to silence him once and forall. He’s becaming too much of it and his death may not shock many but they’ll say…. “aliliaye wembe mpe.. Msiba wa kujitakia haitaji pole”
Shiro Konyo says
Kenyan girl detained at Chicago airport for hours, denied US entry over Trump ban
kama says
watu wanauliza william nn?kwa sababu ya kashfa ya mtoto moja,hapana tafuta political mileage nae,hyu ni raisi wangu mtarajiwa.
MIKE JR says
KIBARAKA MLALA HOI
Anonymous says
wapi kelvin jurist inanga
RICHARD ARAP says
Kutenda na kufanya, kuomba na kupiga mimba mtu wa kitanda na warembo vote them out aug 2017.
Adhiambo says
haribu huone gadhabu ya Mungu
Ikiao says
Kill by sword u die of the same Hon Imanyara was doing what he knows best. Kenyans won’t keep quiet