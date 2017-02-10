BREAKING: ”DP Ruto’s Men WANT TO KILL Me over Baby Abby and Boniface Mwangi cases”- Lawyer Gitobu Imanyara Reveals

Hon Gitobu Imanyara’s life is in danger, threats to his life have been made by armed special police attached to DP Ruto, this was revealed in an OB report recorded at Kilimani Police station.

Hon Imanyara is a top city lawyer who has lately handled two serious cases against DP William Ruto. The first case involved Boniface Mwangi in which the DP had accused the activist of demation. DP was later humiliated and forced to withdraw case after it became apparent he was going to lose badly.

The second case only came up last week when a woman accused DP of impregnating her while she was a undegraduate student at Moi University in 2005. She claims DP has neglected a baby they sired together (Baby Abby),she is seeking court order Compelling Ruto pay child maintance.

Hon Imanyara reported the threat at Kilimani Police Station on Friday 10th. Kilimani police boss confirmed the report was made and that they have started investigations.

