BREAKING: DP Ruto MAKES Surprise APPEARANCE at Nairobi Pentacostal Church, Nairobi

DP Ruto is back, fit and ready to serve and also embark to donating massively in churches. The DP has resurfaced at a church function in Nairobi Pentacostal Church for a church service putting to rest speculation that he was seriously ill and seeking medication abroad.

Sources however confirmed this writer that DP sneaked into country on Saturday late afternoon from a private mission abroad.

