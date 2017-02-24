DP Ruto FINALLY CORNERED by Mzee Moi? Disolving URP was Reset of KANU in Rift Valley

By Kamasasa E
Uhuru’s transition:
1. To have his fellow Mt Kenya as Nairobi Governor to keep part of Nairobi votes under lock. The reason why DP suggestion to have Eugene as Nairobi Governor was rebuked and repulsed by Uhuru.
2. To bring close Senator Gideon Moi to the seat of power. URP was to be dissolved. Then KANU to remain as a RV party. You will recall, Uhuru never threatened KANU to fold up. Uhuru has promised KANU cabinet slots should he win (God forbid!). Now look here, Gideon will have his own elected leaders after the poll and with cabinet slots thanks to him, he will have some sweeping powers in RV than DP.
3. KANU will be fully and heavily funded by Mzee Nyayo and Kenyatta family. The aspirants on KANU ticket in RV will receive heavy funding just to have more seats under the Jogoo banner than under Jubilee banner. This will give Gideon a commanding majority in RV politics.
Basing on those 3 aspects, DP political future is cornered. The center of power is shifting. Whoever wants to be close to Kenyatta’s must start coalescing around Gideon Moi and not DP Ruto.
If I were DP Ruto, I would think twice. Shake off the DP position by also going into the polls as a presidential candidate. Having Uhuru, DP Ruto and NASA candidates on the ballot, Uhuru may not garner even more than 30% even after rigging. Both NASA candidate, Uhuru and DP Ruto will fall short of 50+1 threshold.
In the run off, DP can select among Uhuru and NASA candidate to back. At this point, the leading 2 candidates will be desperate for votes and a clean political agreement will be drafted under DP Ruto’s command.
Enjoy your weekend!
Anonymous says
Excellent!
Anonymous says
Kenyans need anybody including hyenas to lead…BUT NOT THIS THUG! Let him go hang! His goose is cooked.
Anonymous says
Ondoa hilo picha ya hawa wajama – wao ni shida tu.
The marriage was made in abyss and there’s need of supporting them at all
Now the latest tabularas marriage of sons of e-president is a waste of time and none of them even relate to the problems of Kenya. They are surrounded by cartel/looters/drug barons/educable brain advisers/satanic elders-come-kingpins/and the list goes own and on……..
As we approach the 8th August 2017, let all reset the history of Kenya from these product of looted tax they only lavish own with the outputs of poverty/insecurity/tribal job appointment/tabularasa IQ in terms virtually everything to the extent they rig election to sustain their garbage.
Not my vote and never will they have my vote and my time.
RICHARD ARAP says
Lets vote them out come august they are playing with us kwani sisi ni robots? Eti watatawala miaka mingi kama communist party of china even they went to china for advice are we chinese or communist country ? watukutu sana hawa.
Barasa Simiyu says
