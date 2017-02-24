DP Ruto FINALLY CORNERED by Mzee Moi? Disolving URP was Reset of KANU in Rift Valley



By Kamasasa E

Uhuru’s transition:

1. To have his fellow Mt Kenya as Nairobi Governor to keep part of Nairobi votes under lock. The reason why DP suggestion to have Eugene as Nairobi Governor was rebuked and repulsed by Uhuru.

2. To bring close Senator Gideon Moi to the seat of power. URP was to be dissolved. Then KANU to remain as a RV party. You will recall, Uhuru never threatened KANU to fold up. Uhuru has promised KANU cabinet slots should he win (God forbid!). Now look here, Gideon will have his own elected leaders after the poll and with cabinet slots thanks to him, he will have some sweeping powers in RV than DP.

3. KANU will be fully and heavily funded by Mzee Nyayo and Kenyatta family. The aspirants on KANU ticket in RV will receive heavy funding just to have more seats under the Jogoo banner than under Jubilee banner. This will give Gideon a commanding majority in RV politics.

Basing on those 3 aspects, DP political future is cornered. The center of power is shifting. Whoever wants to be close to Kenyatta’s must start coalescing around Gideon Moi and not DP Ruto.

If I were DP Ruto, I would think twice. Shake off the DP position by also going into the polls as a presidential candidate. Having Uhuru, DP Ruto and NASA candidates on the ballot, Uhuru may not garner even more than 30% even after rigging. Both NASA candidate, Uhuru and DP Ruto will fall short of 50+1 threshold.

In the run off, DP can select among Uhuru and NASA candidate to back. At this point, the leading 2 candidates will be desperate for votes and a clean political agreement will be drafted under DP Ruto’s command.

Enjoy your weekend!