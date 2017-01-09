CONFUSION ROCKS Jubilee over who ordered Joho security withdrawal

The government was yesterday at pains to explain who ordered the withdrawal of security detail attached to Mombasa and Kilifi County governors.

The two woke up on Saturday morning to find their police guards had been recalled to their bases and redeployed.

Joho had earlier in the week sharply differed with President Uhuru over Jubilee’s poor development record in Mombasa, challenging the president to state what development initiatives he has carried out in Mombasa.

In Nairobi, Uhuru’s spokesperson Manoah Esipisu vehemently denied the order came from the President, saying the action was undertaken by regional police bosses.

“My understanding is that regional command structures in Mombasa and Kilifi are reorganizing themselves and I think it would be up to them to respond to any issues around that reorganisation,” he said.

Esipisu however declined to state on whose orders the regional bosses were acting, choosing instead to dismiss as “juvenile tantrums” the concerns being raised by the two leaders and their colleagues over the arbitrary manner the withdrawal happened.

This is not the first time Joho is being harassed by Uhuru regime. Last year, the government tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his gun leading to a national drama which ended in the High Court. Justice Odunga later ruled in Joho’s favor.

“In the end, these actions must fail under the heavy weight of our constitution. They deserve no less than utter contempt,” said Dennis Mosota, Joho’s lawyer.

Governor Joho is expected back in the countryb today after accompanying ODM Leader Raila Odinga to witness the inauguration of new Ghana leader Nana Akuffo Ado.