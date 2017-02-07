Hassan Joho has reprimanded the Jubilee administration over the war on drugs saying they should clean their house first.
”CLEAN YOUR OWN HOUSE FIRST”- Governor Joho Tells Jubilee Regime over FAKE WAR Against Drugs
Comments
Hajufule- Marsabit says
Honestly, did Marwa go to sch ? If yes ,why’s he behaving as if he works in a private firm ? He serves who & governor Joho serves who ? Even 2moro is day meant for others &the grave dug deeply doesn’t necesarily mean its for the person meant for.