Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

”CLEAN YOUR OWN HOUSE FIRST”- Governor Joho Tells Jubilee Regime over FAKE WAR Against Drugs

”CLEAN YOUR OWN HOUSE FIRST”- Governor Joho Tells Jubilee Regime over FAKE WAR Against Drugs

1 Comment

Hassan Joho has reprimanded the Jubilee administration over the war on drugs saying they should clean their house first.

 

Comments

  1. Honestly, did Marwa go to sch ? If yes ,why’s he behaving as if he works in a private firm ? He serves who & governor Joho serves who ? Even 2moro is day meant for others &the grave dug deeply doesn’t necesarily mean its for the person meant for.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer