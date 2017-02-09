Chirau Mwakwere DEFECTS to ODM, DUMPS Jubilee Party, says Uhuru will be HUMILIATED in August Polls

Current Ambassador of Kenya to Tanzania Chirau Ali Mwakwere will this Sunday launch his bid for the Kwale gubernatorial seat to take on incumbent Salim Mvurya who decamped to Jubilee.
According to impeccable sources, Mwakwere will travel from Tanzania by road and will enter Kenya through the Lunga Lunga border, where over 100 vehicles will be waiting for his convoy to Ukunda where he is set to officially defect to ODM and launch his bid.
A Digo, which is the most populous tribe in Kwale County, Mwakwere is poised to easily win the seat backed up by the ODM machine which remains the most ubiquitous party in the coastal strip.
ODM Deputy Party Leader and Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho will receive the ex-MP and minister in the Kibaki government.
Mwakwere decamps to ODM at a time Jubilee is facing a crisis of confidence and rebellion outside Central Kenya and Rift Valley, with many regions accusing the ruling regime of isolationist tendencies.
Matuga MP Hassan Mwanyoha, who is Mwakwere’s immediate successor, told this writer that Kwale will vote ODM to the last man (and woman) and termed the defection of Mvurya as godsend to the party.
