PHOTOS: CELEBRATIONS in Kisii town as Raila Receives the LAST of Gusii Jubilee DEFECTORS to ODM, Nyanza now 100% CORD zone February 13, 2017 4 Comments Photos: CORD/ODM Leader Raila Odinga officially receives Prof Sam Ongeri who defected from the Dying Jubilee to ODM. The future is Orange. Chungwa Moja,Maisha Bora.
Comments
pato says
jubilee has failed I don’t see Uhuru second chance term
Rays Of Hope says
2017 Jubilee Home, Rao At State House
Huppappo says
Uhuru will http://www.iniroots.com/?ref=91650
RICHARD ARAP says
We should change Kenya once aug 2017 hatutaki kutengwa tena.