BREAKING VIDEO: Raila ARRIVES in Meru, Super Warm Reception for NASA Luminaries



Arrival of Right Hon. Raila Odinga at Timau in Meru County to begin a two day tour of The Region

By Charles Mark Ndienya

Right Hon. Raila Odinga is leading the NASA Brigade on two day tour of MERU and Tharaka Nithi Counties where he is expected to urge residents to take up the vote so as to vote out the government that failed to protect the interests of miraa farmers.

Miraa is the main source of livelihood in the counties and the Jubilee Administration stood by as the industry fell to pieces. On the other hand, Raila Odinga not only filed a case on behalf of the farmers but also wrote to the European Union requesting an amnesty for Miraa Farmers.

Over 50,000 people voted for our movement in Meru and Tharaka Nithi in the last election, NASA is keen on bringing all Kenyans together, Tharaka Nithi and Meru desire a Government that Acts. That Government will be a NASA Government

