BREAKING: Uhuru Jubilee LIES EXPOSED at the Senate Committtee IEBC Law Hearing by CS Mucheru

Before IEBC
~We’ve connected 90% of schools with electricity under Jubilee

AFTER IEBC
~ Only 30% of schools have power; no technology

BEFORE IEBC
~ The country is now secure

AFTER IEBC
~ Al shabaab will destroy telecommunications technology

  2. Convince watu wenu na uongo. He said 3g coverage. Otherwise Tupatane mandamano. Mungiki businessmen vs the luo Philistines.

