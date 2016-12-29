BREAKING: Uhuru Jubilee LIES EXPOSED at the Senate Committtee IEBC Law Hearing by CS Mucheru

Before IEBC
~We’ve connected 90% of schools with electricity under Jubilee
AFTER IEBC
~ Only 30% of schools have power; no technology
BEFORE IEBC
~ The country is now secure
AFTER IEBC
~ Al shabaab will destroy telecommunications technology
Comments
Nduku. says
Nonsense.
Eliud owalo. says
Convince watu wenu na uongo. He said 3g coverage. Otherwise Tupatane mandamano. Mungiki businessmen vs the luo Philistines.
amolo odinga says
wewe ujinga pelekea mamako
Anonymous says
Nonsense
waweru says
UTAWALA WA KULA NYAMA UNAISHA MOS MOS. R.I.P JAB.