BREAKING: Uhuru DUMPS Governor Kidero after using him 4 YEARS to BENEFIT Mt Kenya Cartels in City Hall

President Uhuru is now following the footsteps of Donald Trump to dish his political rejects, the 1st casulaity of Uhuru’s newly adapted strategy of maximising twitter is Governor Kidero.

Check out the raw Trump like tweets by Uhuru dumping Kidero publicly after four years of political cohabitation that saw Mt Kenya cartels run city hall as ODM supporters watched.

Uhuru dumping Kidero sets a stage for ODM to dump him and instead endorse Musalia Mudavadi as part of sharing senir influential government positions among top NASA leadership.

  7. Uhuru Kenyatta……ever seen a cooking pot calling a kettle black? You are worse than Kidero and you deserve no extra single day in leadership. This time round ni kubaya.

  8. Kikuyus will always do that….Ruto should also be ready in 2022….but politics there are no permanent enemy….look the likes of Makwere, Ongeri, Nkaiseri(naskia is planning an exit)

  9. 10, 2017 AT 4:29 AM
    Kikuyus will always do that….Ruto should also be ready in 2022….but politics there are no permanent enemy….look the likes of Makwere, Ongeri, Nkaiseri(naskia is planning an exit)

  11. Its totally sad and extremely uncouth for the head of state to address the residents of a capital city in local kikuyu language,such is shame… I now call on all Kenyans to stand With Kidero ,Nairobi belongs to all Kenyans .

  13. Is it a mere COINCIDENCE that the PRESIDENT’s itinerary in NAIROBI was so squeezed that there was no space to cover KIBRA, LANGATA, WESTLANDS, DAGORETTI NORTH, EMBAKASI SOUTH, EMBAKASI EAST, MATHARE or RUARAKA?

    At least two things are clear. First, these are NASA dominated areas in NAIROBI with the current MPs all being ODM. Second, the PRESIDENT was speaking in KIKUYU throughout his tour stops and maybe these areas would have called for ENGLISH and or KISWAHILI translation!

    I thought the HIGHEST COSMOPOLITAN place per square metre in this country is NAIROBI? Why should the PRESIDENT then speak in KIKUYU and COINCIDENTALLY lack space in his busy schedule to visit Constituencies represented by ODM MPs in the CAPITAL CITY?

    That is unless, the TUKO PAMOJA message can only be spoken in KIKUYU, and is not for all parts of the CAPITAL CITY!

    KIBRA, LANGATA, WESTLANDS, DAGORETTI NORTH, EMBAKASI SOUTH, EMBAKASI EAST, MATHARE and RUARAKA, hatuko pamoja!

