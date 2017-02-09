BREAKING: Uhuru DUMPS Governor Kidero after using him 4 YEARS to BENEFIT Mt Kenya Cartels in City Hall

President Uhuru is now following the footsteps of Donald Trump to dish his political rejects, the 1st casulaity of Uhuru’s newly adapted strategy of maximising twitter is Governor Kidero.
Check out the raw Trump like tweets by Uhuru dumping Kidero publicly after four years of political cohabitation that saw Mt Kenya cartels run city hall as ODM supporters watched.
Uhuru dumping Kidero sets a stage for ODM to dump him and instead endorse Musalia Mudavadi as part of sharing senir influential government positions among top NASA leadership.
The city government does not have the interest of the public at heart and has instead been harassing small business owners. pic.twitter.com/1IDdhOBzbd
— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 9, 2017
The ODM-controlled county government in Nairobi has failed residents and should not get an extension of tenure in the upcoming polls. pic.twitter.com/9JdnRYCT38
— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 9, 2017
The county has achieved nothing for the last four years even though it has been spending colossal sums of money. pic.twitter.com/KO3g8PJS6r
— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 9, 2017
All they've done is demolish small businesses & houses & chase down bodaboda operators instead of implementing policies to benefit residents pic.twitter.com/imr1H5MU7N
— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 9, 2017
All of you understand how much you have been failed by the current county Government.
— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 9, 2017
Comments
justus atuti says
Uhuru Kenyatta……ever seen a cooking pot calling a kettle black? You are worse than Kidero and you deserve no extra single day in leadership. This time round ni kubaya.
kiprotich Ngeno says
Kikuyus will always do that….Ruto should also be ready in 2022….but politics there are no permanent enemy….look the likes of Makwere, Ongeri, Nkaiseri(naskia is planning an exit)
kiprotich Ngeno says
Munga says
Uhuru is simply being greedy,Evans Kidero will recapture his seat,Why is Uhuru so much worried… ANd by the way, what has Uhuru done to Kenyans? nothing
Odoyo Munga says
Its totally sad and extremely uncouth for the head of state to address the residents of a capital city in local kikuyu language,such is shame… I now call on all Kenyans to stand With Kidero ,Nairobi belongs to all Kenyans .
Wakili Ochieng says
Uhuru cannot show Kenyans even a single project he had done with the over 140 billion Eurobond money yet he still talks of corruption in political rallies. Let him clean his own house first.
Wakili Ochieng says
Is it a mere COINCIDENCE that the PRESIDENT’s itinerary in NAIROBI was so squeezed that there was no space to cover KIBRA, LANGATA, WESTLANDS, DAGORETTI NORTH, EMBAKASI SOUTH, EMBAKASI EAST, MATHARE or RUARAKA?
At least two things are clear. First, these are NASA dominated areas in NAIROBI with the current MPs all being ODM. Second, the PRESIDENT was speaking in KIKUYU throughout his tour stops and maybe these areas would have called for ENGLISH and or KISWAHILI translation!
I thought the HIGHEST COSMOPOLITAN place per square metre in this country is NAIROBI? Why should the PRESIDENT then speak in KIKUYU and COINCIDENTALLY lack space in his busy schedule to visit Constituencies represented by ODM MPs in the CAPITAL CITY?
That is unless, the TUKO PAMOJA message can only be spoken in KIKUYU, and is not for all parts of the CAPITAL CITY!
KIBRA, LANGATA, WESTLANDS, DAGORETTI NORTH, EMBAKASI SOUTH, EMBAKASI EAST, MATHARE and RUARAKA, hatuko pamoja!