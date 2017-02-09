BREAKING: Uhuru DUMPS Governor Kidero after using him 4 YEARS to BENEFIT Mt Kenya Cartels in City Hall

President Uhuru is now following the footsteps of Donald Trump to dish his political rejects, the 1st casulaity of Uhuru’s newly adapted strategy of maximising twitter is Governor Kidero.

Check out the raw Trump like tweets by Uhuru dumping Kidero publicly after four years of political cohabitation that saw Mt Kenya cartels run city hall as ODM supporters watched.

Uhuru dumping Kidero sets a stage for ODM to dump him and instead endorse Musalia Mudavadi as part of sharing senir influential government positions among top NASA leadership.

The city government does not have the interest of the public at heart and has instead been harassing small business owners. pic.twitter.com/1IDdhOBzbd — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 9, 2017

The ODM-controlled county government in Nairobi has failed residents and should not get an extension of tenure in the upcoming polls. pic.twitter.com/9JdnRYCT38 — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 9, 2017

The county has achieved nothing for the last four years even though it has been spending colossal sums of money. pic.twitter.com/KO3g8PJS6r — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 9, 2017

All they've done is demolish small businesses & houses & chase down bodaboda operators instead of implementing policies to benefit residents pic.twitter.com/imr1H5MU7N — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 9, 2017