BREAKING: Uhuru ACCEPTS Raila’s Demands on IEBC, Embarrassing DP Ruto

BREAKING:
President Uhuru has announced that he will embrace dialogue as proposed by CORD leader Raila Odinga, subsequently he will tomorrow chair Jubilee parliamentary Group to come up with names to be included in joint select committee to set up resolve IEBC crisis.
Uhuru said he had held talks with speakers of both houses (National Assembly and The Senate) and the clergy. The special select committee will be set up in accordance with the standing orders and will harmonise views from both sides of the divide.
The president’s change of heart puts to shame Deputy President William Ruto who yesterday during TV interview seemed to take an extreme position of NO DIALOGUE.
Here is the press conference issued by Uhuru that seem to suggest that he is for dialogue in and out of parliament
PRESS CONFERENCE BY PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA
Dear Kenyans, Good afternoon,
The debate around IEBC reforms has been raging for a while now. And as President, I wish to give direction regarding this matter.
Let me begin by affirming Article 1 of Chapter 1 of our Constitution, which states that “…All sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya…” But the Article goes ahead to emphasize that this power “…shall be exercised ONLY in accordance with the constitution” Any attempts to exercise it outside the provisions of the constitution not only undermines both the spirit and letter of the constitution, but is also a recipe for confusion and anarchy.
Secondly, let me reaffirm Article 3(1) of the constitution that states; “…every person has an obligation to respect, uphold and defend this constitution” This obligation is NOT an OPTION. It is imperative, mandatory and an irreducible civic duty. As your President, I have sworn to defend it; but as citizens, you have this irreversible duty to protect it.
It is in the spirit of these constitutional provisions that today I held consultations with Religious Leaders drawn from most faiths in the country. I also invited our two speakers, Hon. Justin Muturi of the National Assembly and Hon. Ekwe Ethuro of the Senate to attend.
At this meeting we agreed on the following steps on how to move the country forward.
FIRSTLY, Subsequent to the agreement of the Speakers, a Joint Select Committee of both houses of Parliament be set up in accordance with the standing orders of both houses. The mandate of the committee will be strictly and exclusively the matter of IEBC.
SECONDLY, As provided for in the standing orders of both houses of Parliament, and in the constitutional spirit of public participation, all stakeholders, public and private should be accorded an opportunity to make submissions to the joint select committee.
THIRDLY, We expect that other initiatives by Parliament will harmonize their work within the framework of the joint select committee.
FOURTHLY, As the leader of Jubilee, I have convened a meeting of the Parliamentary Group tomorrow morning to agree on the membership and Jubilee’s participation in the joint select committee.
Uhuru Kenyatta, CGH
President
8th June, 2016
CORD last week named a team comprising of:
1. Hon. James Orengo.
2. Hon. Johnstone Muthama
3. Hon. Junet Mohammed (Wuod Suna pek Meli)
4. Hon. Mishi Mboko
5. Dr. Eseli Simiyu.
Joint secretaries
1. Mr. Paul Mwangi.
2. Grace Katasi.
Remember CORD had given an ultimatum of 10 days. “If by Sunday an acceptable proposal for negotiation is not on table we will be demonstrating on Monday and Thursday” a insider in CORD told this writer.
Comments
justus igari says
Thats good Prezo
Anonymous says
i feel good to have a humble President
mutiso says
Idiots will always be idiots. Tell did anyothere community lose their loved one?
Maina says
Hi let mi rimind u tat kenya is the pple not 4 anindiviual well done wa kenyatta (prezo)
momanyi says
That’s a gollelah smiling after idiot’s dead.all his children are safe.
Anonymous says
@momanyi peleka matusi kwa mama yako, what is gollela, a new english word or its mother tongue?
Eru says
Never think that Kenya belongs to you
jasokoro says
momanyi if you cant beat them join them i mean” english”
Richard Arap says
Always dialog is the last solution be diplomatic enough sir wacha Ruto apayuke tu chuma chake ki motoni.
gwaruz says
what is Paul mwangi doing on the above list,!!!we know them very well,,,
makura says
There was a mwangi in the okoa Kenya initiative and the whole thing collapsed. Mwangi is likely to be partisan
George says
Good gesture, Mr President, keep it up.
isaac miriti says
kubali mambo wepukane na balaa.we hope the dialogue will make both end meet.thank you presindet for caring for your citizen who are losing their life’s daily.thank you.
rkc says
Lets now begin talking to each other and not at each other
bikp says
Am.sure.not.ab c
nusu mate
onyango koko says
PAUL MWANGI has been with cord for long. hatutaki ukabila hapa, let us wait and see the out come.
Tambo says
Kikuyu mzuri ni maiti. Akwende ukoo
Anonymous says
he helped you with OKOA kenya and succeeded
Nancy says
Waaaah mungu akuonekanie
viny keith says
being wise is better than being clever in some situation mr uhuru b blessed
solon says
Long live Rao!!!
Anonymous says
Let jubilee know that they are responsible for todays protest
kibet says
thenks prezo,thats was great decision u took,ndio tuone amolo ataongea nini tena,iebc reforms we welcome tat
Ken Mwai says
This article is misleading. The president stated that a select committee of both houses would be formed to discuss and resolve this IEBC matter. The jubilee parliamentary meeting tomorrow is to select members from their side of the floor to this select committee . The government position has been clear and one. Solve the problem within the legally laid out mandate and respecting the constitution .
Victor says
Congrats, eventually you have agreed. Let’s be patient and wait the outcome
richy says
Good!! mr prezo ata usiwachie Ruto 2022
ochwal says
hahahaaa.
ochwal says
kenya tunataka amani.
stevo says
Wise decision
Samuel makori says
So long as its all done without witch hunting
Anonymous says
Wisdom works
Anonymous says
A good move by the president…thank you.
khalwaleist says
Paul Mwangi is more CORDed than Ken Obura.
Anonymous says
Great gesture from the president. Let’s dialogue n then go do legislation in Parliament
crucial samm says
whn all is said n done, peace is our no.1 priority
Bernard says
Let it not be away of time buying but areality on ground of wisdom.
Saint says
Raila has lost BIG.
He wanted a ‘dialogue’ between them but Uhuru is inviting the public as well! We will have everyone including Forward TRAVELLERS SACCO represented
Now let’s have Raila floating his moronic suggestions of term limits for governors and PM position publicly
No amount of hatred of Ruto will undo the fact that he singlehandedly castrated all Raila’s presidential ambitions
Anonymous says
kenya is ours.we have every right .Jubilee moles shud desist from hiring infidels to cause havoc during our peaceful. mass action.
Anonymous says
Hapo xx rao tulia mambo ni nyweee
Nixon odote says
That cud be better Mr.President congra…
weakie says
Am happy, not because am a supporter of either sides but because peace, normalcy and stability shall resume…
Hello Kenya.
William says
I wise decision will come out of the dialogue… Let’s pray so
Anonymous says
Congrats to Mr president 4 the decision made. Kenyans let us love one another.
Voice of citizen says
Priority is peace to prevail.. The matter is not a about raila and uhuruto, PEACEFUL KENYA
Anonymous says
kenya is bigger than indeviduals bravo prezo
Voice of citizen says
KENYA peace
Anonymous says
Bure kabisa wew
Anonymous says
thanx preso
Anonymous says
A good leader must behave much like H.E. Uhuru Muigai has done it…..bravo Mr. President
mweu wa kitana says
william ruto the most dangerousc man ever unforgiving.congratz uhuru
Anonymous says
Why take this long for people to die?
hk says
vitisho vilikuwa vya mini?cord brain mob eg orengo
Julius Cheserek says
Who told you there wasn’t any consultation between the two. why do you think DP was embarrassed? What comes out of state is not exclusively the presidency all the time. Your opinion is laced with hatred.
Mosese says
I salute you for that mr. Président
evance says
gud prezo
Anonymous says
Hongera Rais…Ruto bure kabisa..
Anonymous says
A Wise leader, conguraturation mr president.
Maina says
MAN OF GOD says
WELL DONE PRESIDENT LAKINI RUTO ALIUBWA NA MUNGU KWELI?MTU AMBAYE HANA HUTU
Maina Ouko says
RUTO hakuzaliwa …ALINYAMBWAA..
Anonymous says
Congrats the president but let us not wait until this get worse then we act.this hardline positions must cease forthwith.
MAN OF GOD says
MAY THE LORD HELF KENYA””WE NEED U LORD TO HEAL OUR NATION KENYA
Anonymous says
Muna sema nini?
Mark says
Good start, all should accept it, but we don’t expect novices
Victor Ambaka says
kudos what a wise decision from your Excellency ,I pray for peaceful dialogue may God bless you and the entire nation of Kenya ,let’s have national security and cohesion among all the Kenyan communities Amen.
Josch says
In Kenya president Kenyatta is one of the best president ever he understand the will of the people he respects the life the problem is Ruto coz he is very pride and true the man does not respects the life this Ruto will never be Kenyan president coz after president Kenyatta the next one is president Odinga thanks you alot mr president Kenyatta for your stand
Joamba says
Hi mr prezo wewe ni wetu, we give u maximum respect.Long life mr prezo Huru wa Kinyatta. Ruto wakenya tunakumulika!” We are watching u!”.
Joamba says
Ningekuwa na huwezo I would have had this Dp out for a better Kenya,since I have no powers I go down on my knees pray to our almighty Lord our God to give Kenyan people way forward on how to solve out what might happen in the near future. God bless Kenya.
zinyor says
And who’s the laughing stock here? Jubilee trashed cord’s initiative for dialogue and thought they’d use the informed police to meet their selfish targets using excessive force. I said at some point the heifer will just relax and accept to be mounted by a bull(cord) repeatedly for a mutual political satisfaction!
Ochieng Achuora says
nothing good come in a easy way.Let us join our hands in prayer us kenyans.
Anonymous says
God bless Kenya
Pato says
Hongera Mr prozo kwa kuokoa maisha ya wakenya.hatutaki viongozi was kujigamba.Mungu akubariki na akupe maisha marefu na akuongeze ujasiri.
Papa says
Wow! Is diz some tiki taka futbol match by cord? Long live mr prezzo n atlst u av d hat to lead all sorts of ppl, #Raila pod pek; ruto sud jst lrn dat he’s being used too
Anonymous says
kenya is marwa sio ya mahaters
Anonymous says
Mungu abariki Kenya. Kudos prezo I think you have done well!
Moses says
Mr prezzo you have made your decision and may be it’s final according to your point of view, but surely you have let our deputy president down. Do you want to tell us our dp does not understand the Constitution??? Mr president hapa baika umeipasua visivyo…..
Anonymous says
uhuru kenyatta thanx fr the initiative taken afta trying to act foolishly frm the advice of ruto u ve become wise to embarass him .God bless u bt do away wd ruto he makes ua govt inhuman
Dennis wàsai says
wacha kutumia matusi hapa. hakunà kitu utapewa.
Aundi Kijana says
wise decision prezo,lakini hatujui dp ruto atakoma lini,mungu amusaidie aeche matuzi yake.2o22 ni Gedion Moi Coz Wakikuyu Wako Na Peter Keneth.One Word Is Enough 4awise Man
Lilian says
Congrats prezzo
Anonymous says
If this does to happen I think we will be toilling towards peace and harmony in our country come next year.thanx mr.President.
Odatoz says
We expect peace not movies again in that talk….Mr president think you’re wise enough than your so called Ruto…..Hafikirii