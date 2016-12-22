BREAKING: STATEHOUSE Operatives ATTACK High Court Judge -Justice Odunga

DEVELOPING STORY: Justice Odunga Says his life is in danger after threatening Sms sent to his phone….

Meanwhile the Law Society of Kenya has condemned statehouse operatives for attacking and intimidating Justice Odunga, here is statement by LSK Chairman

Condemnation of attack and attempted intimidation of the Hon. Justice G.V. Odunga

It is simply appalling to hear the parliamentary leader of the majority Hon. Aden Duale, MP issuing a warning to the Hon Justice G.V. Odunga of the High Court of Kenya that he (Duale) shall move a motion in Parliament to discuss the honourable judge. That this was intended as a threat or an attempt to intimidate is clear from the context: the statement was made as the honourable judge was hearing or preparing to rule on the application before him this morning; a legal challenge by the opposition to the proposed amendments before parliament to the election laws.

The honourable judge holds an important constitutional office as a judge of the superior court and a member of the judiciary whose independence is protected by Article 160(1) of the Constitution. His exercise of judicial authority is undertaken on behalf of the people of the Republic and therefore cannot and should not be subjected to any impediment of any nature.

The LSK condemns unequivocally and unreservedly this and any attempt to threaten or intimidate the honourable judge or any member of the judiciary exercising judicial authority. It is an attack on the independence of the judiciary and on the integrity of the honourable judge and an abuse of parliamentary privilege. It is conduct completely untenable in any civilized democracy.

Isaac E. N. Okero

President, Law Society of Kenya