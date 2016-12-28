BREAKING: Senate Speaker Ekwe Ethuro DEFERS DEBATE on Elections Bills Law, sends to Standing Commitee chaired by Amos Wako

Speaker Ekwe Ethuro has just made a ruling defering debate by the whole house and refered the elections amendments bills to a standing house committee that will review the bill and also conduct public participation then bring it to the senate for consideration.

The senate Legal affairs comittee is chaired by Senator Amos Wako

Speaker Ethuro also hinted at a possibility of recovening next week to hear the committe findings.

Senator Wako welcomed the ruling of the speaker and promised urgent review by his committee and offered to deliver a report on Tuesday 3rd January 2017.

Senator Wetangula however requested the speaker to allow the Legal Affairs Committee to sit together with the ICT commitee chaired by Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe.

This is a delaying tactic to have opposition postphone the scheduled January 4th mass action announced by CORD Coalition – Lawyer T Moturi told this writer.