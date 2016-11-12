BREAKING SAD: Son of Hon Paul Otuoma DIES at Nairobi Hospital

Son of Funyula MP Paul Otuoma is dead.

Malcon Otuoma, the first born to the MP, died at the Nairobi Hospital on Friday while receiving treatment.

Malcon, a first-year student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, had developed breathing complications before he was rushed to the hospital.

He is said to have also visited the hospital on Wednesday but it was not clear what he was suffering from.

We send our heartfelth condolences to the family and friends and people of Busia.