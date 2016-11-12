Kenya Today

BREAKING SAD: Son of Hon Paul Otuoma DIES at Nairobi Hospital

Son of Funyula MP Paul Otuoma is dead.

Malcon Otuoma, the first born to the MP, died at the Nairobi Hospital on Friday while receiving treatment.

Malcon, a first-year student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, had developed breathing complications before he was rushed to the hospital.

He is said to have also visited the hospital on Wednesday but it was not clear what he was suffering from.

We send our heartfelth condolences to the family and friends and people of Busia.

  1. It is sad news what happened to otuoma son. Condolences to family,relatives and friends. May the Lord Almighty GOD be with u in this time of mourning and sorrows.

  6. Sorry to the family of Hon Otuoma. As a former parent of Nairobi School, as we mourn the demise of Malcolm, Hon Otuoma in all the years at sch provided exemplary parenting that’s very rate with politicians. May Almighty God give family strength to withstand the loss. Rest His Soul in Peace.

