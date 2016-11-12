BREAKING SAD: Son of Hon Paul Otuoma DIES at Nairobi Hospital

Son of Funyula MP Paul Otuoma is dead.
Malcon Otuoma, the first born to the MP, died at the Nairobi Hospital on Friday while receiving treatment.
Malcon, a first-year student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, had developed breathing complications before he was rushed to the hospital.
He is said to have also visited the hospital on Wednesday but it was not clear what he was suffering from.
We send our heartfelth condolences to the family and friends and people of Busia.
Comments
System ya majambazi.. says
It is sad news what happened to otuoma son. Condolences to family,relatives and friends. May the Lord Almighty GOD be with u in this time of mourning and sorrows.
Anonymous says
Usicheze na baba. Ask kivuitu saitoti and ole ntimama
erico says
rip
Moses kuria says
Wacha ujinga
Thoughtfulkenya says
Baba this baba that. RIP young man. But as a society we should worry that we are loosing too many young people.
Okiring' says
RIP Malcolm.
Dr. Otuoma and family, may God Almighty give you strength and courage overcome this
Nina says
Pole to the family. Rip malcolm
value says
Malcon, May Ua Soul Rest In Peace
value says
sory 2 otuoma
Anonymous says
Sorry to the family of Hon Otuoma. As a former parent of Nairobi School, as we mourn the demise of Malcolm, Hon Otuoma in all the years at sch provided exemplary parenting that’s very rate with politicians. May Almighty God give family strength to withstand the loss. Rest His Soul in Peace.
sikuku robert says
sorry hd dr poul nyongesa Ganjala secondary
Shany says
Sorry to the family and the community for the loss of a young man…
too painful may the Almight God give u streingth in these situation.
RIP MALCON.
Justin says
So sorry,
May God grant the family to bare the lose
luxkenya.com says
RIP
Rebecca says
May the Lord of all comfort undertake on your behalf. Sincere condolence to you and entire family
Richard Arap says
Pole Otuoma and family Mutyo missing Arap Otuoma mutyo.
value says
It is quite saddening to such young brilliant promising at this earlier times. May God provide strength and comfort to the family.RIP MALCON
Arthur Bulums says
As the family of Richard Mawero send our condolence 2 Otuom’s family.Mungu ailaze roho yake pema
Paul Adweya says
pole owo kwetu to loose ua dear son. God with u Mheshimiwa
KADIMAH DANCAN says
RIP MALCOM. am much worred with the demies of youths……. sory Dr. OTUOMA
ANONYMOUS says
RIP MALCOLM
mpole wa mama andrew says
pole hon otuoma bt that ix de way of lyf bt we hav mixxed malcolm rip muwanga
SILAS OKUMU says
R.I P MALCON . .GOD HAVE LOVED U MOST
Anonymous says
Be strong Hon Ot uoma ,
true says
Itz a sad xtory hon. Otuoma. Bt lyf iz all abt that dr otuoma. Bado 2ko pamoja mheshimiwa.