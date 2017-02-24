BREAKING SAD: Nyeri Governor Hon Nderitu Gachagua is DEAD

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua has died. He was receiving medication in a London hospital when he passed. He was 64.

Gachagua died at about 2.15am from pancreatic cancer, an illness that saw him admitted in the UK for two months in 2015.

Rigathi Gachagua, the late county chief’s brother, said he had been sick for about two years.

He told NTV that he died at Royal Marsden Hospital.

“The family will plan in the course of the day on when to bring the remains back to Kenya,” he said.

Sources at the county assembly told media that the Governor flew out of the country on Wednesday night for official duties.

He had missed a number of political functions including those held during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s week-long stay in the county in March.

Deputy Governor Samuel Wamaathai was at the helm in his absence.