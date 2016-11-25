BREAKING: WHAT Raila Told Luyha Community Leaders in Kakamega Today

VOTING OUT JUBILEE A PATRIOTIC DUTY:
ADDRESS BY RT. HON RAILA ODINGA; EGH, ODM PARTY LEADER, AT WESTERN KENYA ODM DELEGATES CONFERENCE, KAKAMEGA;
25TH NOVEMBER 2016:
Let me begin by thanking you for sparing time for this meeting and for the warm welcome you have accorded me.
It is clear from the hearty welcome that western is solidly Orange and CORDED.
I feel at home here today as always.
Let me alert you right away that we are on the home stretch to August 2017.
I also want to urge all of you to appreciate from the start that the stakes are extremely high for our country, in fact, so high that we cannot afford to relax or engage in business as usual.
Kenyans have a date with destiny in the elections of 2017.
Our country is suffering. Corruption is at an all-time high and is spreading its tentacles to all levels of government.
Only a few with friends and relatives in high positions in government are benefitting from the corruption.
Jubilee has descended on our nation like armyworms and cockroaches, eating and stealing anything and everything that can be eaten or stolen.
A tiny elite with relatives and friends in government are carrying money around in sacks like charcoal while millions of other Kenyans struggle to pay for basics like food, rent, school fees and even bus fare.
The National Government of non-believers has declared a full scale war against devolution, giving it a bad name and sabotaging its operations with a bid to returning the country to the old over-centralized order that reduced others to beggars for development funds in our own country where we all pay taxes.
Insecurity is rising across the country. Only two days ago, they hit Mumias and nobody knows where these forces of fear and terror will surface next.
Marginalization of communities and regions has marched step by step with the rhetoric of Jubilee leaders giving lip service to national unity.
We have seen economic policies that will have grave consequences on regions and communities being implemented across the country without any sense of guilt.
Here in Western, the importation of sugar, which Jubilee allowed in return for exporting milk to Uganda, is taking a toll on sugar cane farmers.
Tribalism now looks like an official policy of the National Government. Your name and where you were born are becoming strong determinants in access to opportunities in our country.
Whether you get a government job or supply tender now depends to a great deal on your tribe and whom you know and not what you know.
Businesses are closing and unemployment is at an all-time high while an increasing number of our youth are graduating from colleges and universities.
Tax monies that are meant to build factories and create jobs for our youth are going into pockets and bank accounts of individuals; yet when we raise alarm, the authorities embark on blame game and black mail to make us silent.
This is how the collapse of nations begins.
Luckily, a growing number of our citizens are saying they are tired. A growing number is saying enough is enough.
We have to save Kenya from Jubilee.
Kenyans are looking up to us, ODM, to stand up to Jubilee and stop it from getting a second next year.
As I told you at the National Governing Council in Nairobi last month, winning the 2017 elections is not about ODM or CORD being in power.
It is about saving Kenya. It is about safeguarding the future of our children and grandchildren.
Our country is banking on us.
I am in turn banking on you delegates and the entire diligent people of western Kenya to traverse the entire region and enable our people prepare for the battle with Jubilee.
It is going to be a titanic battle for the soul of Kenya.
It is going to be our own final battle between good and evil; between forces of status quo and corruption and tribalism that have always undermined our progress and the forces for change.
This will be our version of what the Bible calls the Armageddon or the battle between David and Goliath. I believe strongly that we, in David’s camp and flying David’s flag, will triumph over the ugly giant called Goliath.
Beating Jubilee next year is a civic and patriotic duty that everyone who loves this country must aspire to.
It is a goal we must realize for the sake of our country and our children.
If ODM, the single largest political party in the country with a history of reform does not stand firm, Kenya will go to the dogs and our children and future generation will put blame on us for failing to stop the slide into the abyss that Jubilee is leading us to.
We must explore all the dimensions and avenues to have our people registered as citizens and as voters in the continuous registration exercise and in the main registration scheduled for next year.
I am appealing to you dear delegates and particularly to the young and energetic youth of this region to go all out on this mission for your country and your future.
I am counting on you, the young men and women of western Kenya to stand up and stop Jubilee from stealing your future.
You can always be assured that I will walk hand in hand with you in that gigantic struggle for our country.
I will not let you walk and fight alone.
We must convince our people that it is their registration that stands between us and the better future that we desire for our children and our country.
As delegates, you are the eyes and the ears of the party on the ground. In fact, I want each of you to know that you are my eyes and ears on the ground as your leader in the party.
Our party calls on you and me to have a sustained focus on our core support constituencies like women, youth and people with disabilities.
We must roll out a clear strategy for engaging with women, identifying their issues and having them identify with us.
We must equally develop a clear strategy for engaging the youth at the county level by listening to them and giving them chances when opportunities arise.
And we must not forget the elderly. I am sure the elderly remember that when ODM was in government, we were responsible for a program that sought to pay allowances to them to keep them going, a program Jubilee today touts as it invention and is seeking to use for partisan politics.
We want to be back in government and take care of our senior citizens in a manner that does not derive them of the dignity they deserve.
We will begin nomination of candidates early next year in order to avoid the last minute rush that has worked against us in the past.
You will be my and the party’s ears and eyes on this. It will be upon you as delegates in this region to help the party lay down and roll out a clear strategy for conducting credible, free and fair nomination of candidates.
It will be upon you together with the National Elections Board to ensure that the mistakes of 2013 are not repeated.
We will be relying on you to ensure that we end up with candidates who believe in and share the ideals of the party, people who have stood with the party and who can be counted on to stand with the party at all times.
We have seen some of our members including those elected on our ticket cross to Jubilee claiming to be looking for development.
They are using you and the party for personal gain and I trust you will guard against such while you prepare to teach the traitors lessons they will never forget.
The nomination process must protect women, the youth and the disabled.
The nominations must enable us win majority of gubernatorial, Senate, National Assembly and County Assembly seats and see us take State House in 2017.
To achieve that grand objective, the party will be counting on you to put up elaborate and tested structures to register voters, to get out the vote and to protect the vote on Election Day.
I am confident that you are equal to the task, that you have the will and the ability to deliver for our party and our country.
God bless you all.
Comments
kakanyani wa kezia says
Baba asha sema
Yusuf says
He said pan paper is uhuru’s family business. And cord governors to continue paying for his trips and hotel rooms with tax payers money. Because that is not corruption.
Anonymous says
I strongly thank baba for the words and advices,may God give him strength till when we ensure him in statehouse.Tumechoka na majambazi wa jubillee
edu says
Baba ndiye kusema let us work with him 2 improve Kenya than where it is now
Pascal says
That’s full news 4 my pple of western & the Nation at large. We want change & we wll never sleep until baba get in state house.
Anonymous says
This is exactly what we want to hear at such times. All eligible voters should acquire ID(for those who don’t have) and register as voters. Raila has the numbers if only the supporters register to the last man/woman and come out to vote.
WANGA YOUTH says
WHAT WANGA COMMUNITY IN MUMIAS TOLD RAILA TODAY IN KAKAMEGA.
There was chaos in mumia where two raila lazy odm mca were injured raila range rover window screen was damaged, raila and oparanya had to run 4 their dear lifes.
Wanga youth were demanding raila 300,000 mumias dept while oparanya was accused of corruption in kakamega county government.
Anonymous says
Pple from western have the numbers but they are misled by Ruto,when will u realize that man.
Anonymous says
All kenyans are aware of what jubbilee are doing even those people from kiambu,murunga,kirinyaga .nyeri and meru nobody is feeling well.Life is very much hard and i wouder the money that are stolen in government does it mean that it is shared to the local people and if not why must we protect the corrupt leaders in the name of ours, what we want clean leaders those who have respect to the law it does not matter where one is borne plz fellow kenyans let not allow these leaders to consume all our sweat plz can we wake up in 2017 and vote maturely for the shake of development not corruption and we are told that theirs hands are tied,a whole president saying such nonesense and he took anoath of office to protect kenyan resources .Vote jubilee out very early in the morning plz
Apadeet says
I suggest that the delegates be empowered to go door by door confirming those havenot registered n take them to register and same applies to votting day
Anyagi wuod Aruka says
Baba uko sawa shikilia hapohapo.
Onyango says
wipe your ass first
Anonymous says
As it has been said jubilee must get out or Kenya will die in the hand of thieves.
Ababu says
It’s better matako ya punda. Raila ni Nyagao. Kubafffff mavi ya kuku.
Anonymous says
blindes,thiefs,tribals and corrupt looters wont understand what raira is all after,i believe no cdtn is permanent,kenyatta came nd went,toloitich,kimbangi nd now ouluto wakenya msilie kama wasio na hope.
Mau Mau says
I. Thought western was a cord zone but alas raila seem to be campaighning mostly in what was believed to be his stronghold kwani Kunaeda aje? To say but the truth ODM has no chance as at now.mudavandi is calling for NASA where he want to be the leader ,Gideon moi is calling for kamatusa though his senators and mps has affirmed. Time and again that they support uhuruto kalonzo is eagerly waiting. For Amina mohamed to be elected au sec.ni kumbaya mzee those are not just another young men bwana!!!! Uhuru has lobbied African leaders successfully . Take my advise mr. Eurobond quit
Ababu says
We chased away pharao and oparanya like stray dogs
Kubafffff says
Paying hotel rooms and air tickets for raila using tax payers money is not corruption. I say kubafffff
Mudavadi says
Eti uhuru is restoring pan paper to make profit and benefits the kikuyus? Raila when did you start thinking with your 4skin? Or did you just grow shit for brains all over sudden?
Reuben khalwale says
I wonder very much about jubilee administration that ISIOLO Marsabit Moyale road was by them.Do You comrades agree with them???, Was it not KIBAKI AND RAO administration
Akinyi says
Who cares? Bora barabara.
anonymous says
The few pple who disguises their names on here to suits the occasion is testimony enough that they know they cannt sale jp…jp is abad entity n should b shunned And equally too that their output isnt as par.eg@omar above;ua output tells us who u r…shallow..no lite at all n u b long to certain thinkings in bracket found in ck…..useless…mau mau do u reads ua postings often?i dont think so…chema chajiuza ,mbovu au kibaya chajitembeza
Anonymous says
mtu hna psa ya bndles na anasapport srkali
Nyanda says
Mudavadi na kalonzo ni watu wa kuchunga sana km wako wanaongea ya kutoka moyoni kbs bila unafiki,Raila tayari ni presdaa!.lkn mm hapana kuwaamini at all!.ni wepesi kununuliwa sana!.
Anonymous says
Last week a jubilee mp for laikipia called lampurel battered his wife at nkaisary office infront of cameras..now is this the leadership kenyans want really?? If only uhuruto marital conflicts which they hide could be revealed to public the lampurel way,then kenyans will run away. Kalonzo is the president and mdvd vice come 2017. Away with bandits,wife batterer and looters.
tobby says
Wakenya(ukwelibianibalaa)
