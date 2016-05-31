Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: RAILA and CORD WINS as HIGH COURT ALLOWS Uhuru Park Madaraka DAY Rally to PROCEED

BREAKING: RAILA and CORD WINS as HIGH COURT ALLOWS Uhuru Park Madaraka DAY Rally to PROCEED

133 Comments


Breaking: High Court gives CORD and Kenyans of goodwill the nod to proceed with ‪#‎UhuruPark‬ assembly on ‪#‎MadarakaDay‬ ….💪💪

Justice Odunga declared National Ssecurity Council and Statehouse ban NULL & VOID ; rules that CORD acted within the law to secure Uhuru park and are therefore free to hold madaraka day rally on 1st June as they had earlier planned.

The ruling by High Court is a big hard slap in the face for Uhuru regime who yesterday put out a scaremongering press statement
Meanwhile CORD leaders will inspect the Uhuru Park venue this afternoon.

CORD’s powerful legal team presented an urgent petition to the duty judge challenging the Jubilee’s government decision to ban the right to assemble at Uhuru Park and Nyayo Stadium.

Comments

  1. I would just do as Hon Kiraitu said. Just ignore the idiots. Why are they rushing to the same courts they don’t have faith in?

    Reply

  2. This calls for a celebration! Lets jump and dance!! Freedom is coming tommorrow…down with govt oppression! As it should be majority have their way as minority have their say. I urge cord supporters to turn out in large number’s and celebrate madaraka day at uhuru park with our leader’s and maintain peace pliz.

    Reply

  3. Good I had nothing to do on madaraka day. Baba I will see you at uhuru park. Baba bring your best vitendawilis . I will bring a bag of stones and my whistle we shall celebrate baba.

    Reply

  7. But pliz baba let it be peaceful. Some of us get our daily bread every time we leave the house…

    Reply

  8. Baba the old man with no vision for kenya as a nation just hungry for power. So sorry babu you can blow your whistle day and night that’s not how people ascend to power. Go ask your fake first cousin.

    Reply

  11. Aluta Continua!

    The under dogs thought they were going to freeze CORD peace rally. This the voice of all Kenyans apart from those very few who’ve been supporting the looters who have looted since independence: now claiming to be very wealth but wealth acquired through looting all through.

    Aluta Continua CORD: Not Yet Uhuru.

    Reply

  12. Achana na huyu mzee — did he respect the same court that stopped demonstrations until the pending case was heard? Last kicks of a dying horse.

    Reply

  15. we all kenyans are stupid tunapitisha katiba an we dont follow it 2 point this guyz no wats happening an 2 me its revolution so let those who want change fight 4 it and die 4 de change men!

    Reply

  20. MADARAKA DAY NOT FOR JUBILEE COALITION ALONE. THE DAY IS FOR KENYANS WILLING TO ATTEND AND CELEBRATE. LET’S COME ONE, COME ALL!

    Reply

  26. why the drama and insults. who is wise between the two warring parties. where are the wisemen of old to give me an answer.

    Reply

  27. I did see y govt was afraid of cord rally…if hes is goin to nakuru wats the problem.Now Court rules.wat next?Mungiki?wait u will hear.God help..Long days Wana Cord..twende mbele!

    Reply

  31. i wonder when is jubilee’s actions ll be declared legal sio security laws, sio appointment za judges, sio kupinga demonstrations sio story na uhuru park.coz cord imekuwa iki..win in everyting instinct zangu zinaniambia cord ilipaswa kuwa serikali coz ina understand constitution

    Reply

  37. Daar….we are still in kenya no matter in good or bad….do what that will be profitable to yu dont just do goes others are doing..

    Reply

  38. Uhuru Park ASAP,Kenyans must be given a chance to express their democratic rights. Dictatorship hatutaki

    Reply

  42. Kenyans have come a long way.

    All leaders needto be acquainted with the past to avoid unnecessary embarrassment.

    Reply

  45. with the due respect i have for R.A.O, i must attend the rally tomorrow. I am travelling from Thika.
    Come in your numbers kenyans.

    Reply

    • Karibu mothoni kenya is marwa no one will allow corrupt tribal leaders to steal our freedom because of the same RAO jubilee is existing multi party was a taboo only KANU was baba n mama watashangaa,am travelling from nyeri,kesho Niko Uhuru park.

      Reply

  47. LIWE LIWALO KENYA NI YETU WOTE UHURU AND HIS GUYS NAKURU WE AND CORD NAIROBI UHURU PARK BUT POLICE IS A PROBLEM

    Reply

  48. i know the father of the nation is th president of th repblic of kenya mr uhuru kenyatta who is this another baba ua talking about .

    Reply

  51. propaganda, nonesence, Kenya is bigger than you.we are celebrating madaraka day not any one,attend at your own risk.

    Reply

  53. let the will of a people reign, error ya IDD Amin iliisha… the govt’ment ought to re-read the constitution in to properly address the peoples will the appropriate possible manner….

    Reply

  54. baba ni nini jameni, munaomba huyu binadamu! we have only Baba, father who is in heaven. that’s why you are cursed and never ever can be presso,now celebrating baba baba;!!, not knowing the important of cerebrating tomorrow. fools always remained fools, yani munandanganywa hivo tu! with somebody trying to achieve his goals!???

    Reply

    • I’m happy with the way our judiciary is running in line with our cfonstitution, baba pod pek ne jo jubilee gi. Kesho twasija uhuru park

      Reply

  55. YOUR COMMENTS SHOW HOW YOU ARE CRYING AFTER A SWEET RULLING ALLOWING STRONGEST OPPOSITION EVER TO ASSEMBLY TOMORROW AT UHURU PARK TO CELEBRATE MADARAKA DAY
    SASA MLIE,MPANG’ANG’E,MPIGE NDURU, MTUKANE…… CORD HAD ALREADY WON….

    Otherwise tuko uhuru park twafanya inspection….

    COME ONE… COME ALL…
    DON’T MISS THIS ONE

    Reply

  56. I hail this solomonic wisdom from judge odunga….this is a historic ruling…….human rights and freedom must be respected. This iron rule must not be allowed to oppress kenyans anymore…..kiraithe and his state house folks should wake up from their slumber and see what kenyans are perusing

    Reply

  62. Uhuru should behave well to tame nkaiseri who talks like a war lord, Serikali haina nguvu kushinda wananchi la sivyo kibaki angesimamisha post election.So please my country people if uhuruto plays wrong cards they will learn tough lessons .

    Reply

  63. Freshen up Gen Nkaissery on the contents of the current constitution, it is not a one man order like it used to be during their oppressive Moi Regime

    Reply

  64. #RiverRdCertificates displayed in Gov’t’s dec’n making ban on both Uhuru Park and Nyayo. This is why Jubilee Gov’t is failn. A house full of class eight dropouts can defeat scholars in fair hearing case with a competent judge.

    Reply

  65. I tell u cord ppl don’t beg for talks they r de one being begd….keshow tuko nawe baba….pod ipeknegiii

    Reply

  66. hon nkaissery is stapon ?at the tym they were running for new constitution alikua wa mbele n cord xa after given that post he use it to distract cord wy?iyo tym hawakusumbuliwa n maaskari xa mbona yye anawanyunyixia majichafu watu wa cord?@stylap apeana maskari kwa usalama kwa watu wa cord xio kuwadharau.ajue#kibi kinyemi kingali kidonda?

    Reply

  67. GOVT OF PEOPLE FOR THE PEOPLE BY THE PEOPLE SHALL NEVER PERISH FROM THIS EARTH…SO JUSTICE ODUNGA HAS MADE A SOLOMONIC RULING TODAY..THIS KENYA BELONG TO ALL OF US, LET CORD CONDUCT THEIR OWN MEETING AND JUBILEE ALSO CONDUCT THERE’S. THEIR IS NO NEED OF PUTTING MORE RESTRICTIONS ON EITHER SIDE..

    Reply

  68. ”freedom is for all law abiding citizens not for a few that think that they are more equal than others. air is freedom for all”,

    Reply

  69. THE MOST PARAMOUNT THING IS PEACE, UNITY AND LOVE.. SO IF CORD ARE SAYING THEY ARE CONDUCTING PEACEFUL RALLY WHY TO PRESSURIZING THEM.

    Reply

  71. LET EVERYBODY CELEBRATE MADARAKA DAY FROM WHERE HE/SHE WANT. EVEN ME MY HOME COUNTY IS KAKAMEGA BUT AM GOING TO KILIFI COUNTY TO CELEBRATE MADARAKA DAY..

    Reply

  72. WAKENYA WOTE WAZALENDO KESHO TUKO UHURU PARK KWA MPIGO WAPENDE WASIPENDE……. WE ONLY EXPECT TO SEE SYCOPHANTS OF A ROTTEN GOVERNMENT IN AFRAHA STADIUM TOMORROW……… KUDOS RAIS RAILA ODINGA FOR OFFERING KENYANS WHAT THEY DESERVE

    Reply

  74. Endeni uhuru park na utumie footshubishi kurudi hme bila ata centi moja kwa mfuko.pia “tear gas iko kwa wingi.na roundi hii ni kali”

    Reply

  76. Let us reasons soberly and constructively instead of insulting one another but if anybody feels that he/she has capacity u just wait for another day to post ua comments. Not healthy at all.

    Reply

  77. Huyo ni baba wenu hamfikirii anawachezea akili kila uchao, kesho mfike uhuru park mtakiona tu. Peple should style up, kelele daily & you end up -ve day with beatings from anti-riots. I wish you the best tomorrow.

    Reply

  78. kenya ni yeti towe na amani wakati wa kusherekea madaraka day its a very important day for Kenyan.

    wakenya tuwache mambo ya uchochezi tuwe na amani

    Reply

  79. kenya ni yetu tuwe na amani wakati wa kusherekea madaraka day its a very important day for Kenyan.

    wakenya tuwache mambo ya uchochezi tuwe na amani

    Reply

  80. Raila should also take the migingo case to judge odunga to determine it. Maybe Odunga will sentence museveni life imprisonment. Odunga…..Odunga…….. the judge who always rules against the government in almost every cases he handles. Anyway these are the cases by which cord wins and celebrate. I advise Odunga & mutunga to join politics instead of hiding in the judiciary.

    Reply

  81. “Ensure security is maintained before,during,and even after the Cord’s rally.”Court orders Nkaiseri and his like-minded Kiraithe.

    Reply

  83. Kenya ni yetu sisi wote, hata ukisupport jubilee or Cord, we r one ppl. Those for Nakuru, those for Uhuru park, tomorrow will come n pass like any other day, let’s just be our brother’s keeper. Let’s thank God for our country.

    Reply

  84. Uhuruto thought that this country belongs to them… Let them hold their fake meeting in Nakuru.. As we hold ours in Uhuru park.. 2017 uhuruto must go.. Tukimaliza mkutana tutoke kuki imba I.E.B.C Must goooooo. Idiot jubilee

    Reply

  85. Baba should never let himself down by losing the powerfull legal team he has just like he lost Ruto…he was a strong pillar.

    Reply

  86. peace,love and unity is very very important to all of us,becoz both leaders are kenyan ,and they love each other very much ,they hide to kenyas to show their braveness in leadership.We should not quiral or fight one another becoz of so and so but we should know importance of each other on our daily life.charges are their to educate us and streamline peace in every home in our country kenya.

    Reply

  87. Aluta continua..!Rao wl b on the wall of kenya,baba go on & delibarate kenya fr wrong hands.nobody to tel kenyans for ingoring madaraka day in uhuru park for them are not the court of kenya.

    Reply

  88. Nimewasikia mukitoa maoni,this is the truth we saw this people called leaders laughing at each other today in state house and you here you are abusive I want to direct kiraithe and nkaisery to press much power in social media to tame this u jinga. Kama wewe ni wa Uhuru enda Nakuru and celebrate the same to those of raila but the truth must by told .Why did presso leaves Nairobi for Nakuru? Leaving behind confusion who advise ? Now even MPS are small presidents directing how the celebrations should be done. You people could have curse those confusing than fighting each.big fish celebrate and laughing and small fish fighting shame on you

    Reply

  91. viongozi wa Jubilee tatizo lenyewe ni kwamba wanapofungua vinywa,akili yao huwa bado imelala….Kenya ni Inch yenye demokrasia sio kama Uganda.

    Reply

  93. I WAS SHOCKED TO SEE TWO JUBILEE ATTACK DOGS (pitbull terriers) SMILING & PETTING BABA
    yet we are killing each other with bullets&batons.

    Reply

  95. When the POTAS, his excellency BARRACK HUSSEIN OBAMA came to Kenya as a true son of the land, if my memory serves me right, he said that Uhuru Kenyatta was the legally elected president of the republic of Kenya. He didn’t say that he was the democratically elected president, meaning? Read between the lines Kenyans. Elected by the courts, not the people.

    Reply

  96. I simply couldn’t leave your web site prior to suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard information an individual supply in your visitors?
    Is going to be back steadily in order to inspect new posts

    Reply

  97. You are so cool! I don’t suppose I have read through anything like
    that before. So great to discover someone with unique thoughts on this subject.
    Really.. thank you for starting this up. This site is one thing that’s
    needed on the internet, someone with some originality!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.