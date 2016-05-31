BREAKING: RAILA and CORD WINS as HIGH COURT ALLOWS Uhuru Park Madaraka DAY Rally to PROCEED



Breaking: High Court gives CORD and Kenyans of goodwill the nod to proceed with ‪#‎UhuruPark‬ assembly on ‪#‎MadarakaDay‬ ….💪💪

Justice Odunga declared National Ssecurity Council and Statehouse ban NULL & VOID ; rules that CORD acted within the law to secure Uhuru park and are therefore free to hold madaraka day rally on 1st June as they had earlier planned.

The ruling by High Court is a big hard slap in the face for Uhuru regime who yesterday put out a scaremongering press statement

Meanwhile CORD leaders will inspect the Uhuru Park venue this afternoon.

CORD’s powerful legal team presented an urgent petition to the duty judge challenging the Jubilee’s government decision to ban the right to assemble at Uhuru Park and Nyayo Stadium.