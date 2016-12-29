BREAKING: Raila CORD CANCELS January 4th Mass Action, To Issue NEW DATES IF Senate WILL NOT RESOLVE the Issue

Jan 4 postponed. New dates will be announced soon, depending on success of Senate Legal Affairs committee Report…
More to Follow
Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports
Jan 4 postponed. New dates will be announced soon, depending on success of Senate Legal Affairs committee Report…
More to Follow
Comments
Papa Jones says
Mlichezwa na Ekwe Ethuro. Fools were allover here celebration the senate ruling. Appointing Amos wako as chair of the senate committee was I’ll advised. That guy I a complete watermelon and a JP mole. Is he the same guy who allowed detention of baba when he was AG???
wetangula says
this guy is sooo confused. when muthahi said that raila has taken uhuru`s bait. he quickly realized what a fool he has being all along