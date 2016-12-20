BREAKING: Raila CONDENMS Uhuru for Using Police to HARRASS Opposition MPs to Amend IEBC Law to Facilitate EASY RIGGING in 2017

Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused Jubilee government of coercing opposition MPs to amend the election laws in parliament.
Raila said the presence of GSU officers around the Parliament buildings is a form of intimidation aimed at scaring the legislators to succumb to what Jubilee wants changed in the laws.
He said the opposition MPs will not allow any amendment proposed by Jubilee side of parliament.
“No amount of intimidation will make us change our mind. Don’t think sending security officers around parliament will do anything,” Raila said.
The MPs seek to change the law to give room for the IEBC to use other means of identification of voters and transmission of results where technology fails.
The opposition chief said the Joint Select Parliamentary Committee on Electoral reforms, whose mandate was to oversee the making of the new laws, agreed and passed the laws without any amendments and wondered why the amendments were being slotted in by Jubilee at the tail end.
Raila said the move by Jubilee MPs to push for the amendments in the electoral laws is a clear indication that Jubilee had sensed an early defeat in the next year’s polls.
“We were together when the select committee members formulated and unanimously agreed to pass the laws without putting a comma or full stop. Why is Jubilee making a sharp about-turn in the last minute if this does not mean it has sensed a defeat in the upcoming elections?” Raila asked.
He was addressing a group of Luo elders led by the council chairman Opiyo Otondi during the ongoing Luo cultural festival in Homa Bay town on Tuesday.
Raila urged the opposition MPs to soldier on in rejecting the proposed amendments in totality.
He assured Cord supporters and MPs that Jubilee plan to amend the electoral laws is doomed to fail as they would pull forces to curtail such a move.
“Never shall we accept any skewed plot to make changes to the electoral laws because the work ended with the Parliamentary Select team,” he added.
Raila was flanked by Governors Josephat Nanok (Turkana), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay),Cornel Rasanga(Siaya), Okoth Obado(Migori) and Kisumu Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o and Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata.
Nanok said Jubilee has lost political ground and was trying all means to cling to power.
“All the noise you hear from Jubilee side is a noise of somebody who has lost political ground. We won’t allow them,” Nanok said.
Comments
Anonymous says
A Kenyan who supports Cord Will definitely move to Jubilee if he reads your blog. You are too one sided.
Mwangi says
Apart from removing Uhuruto from power what else ? What will Raila ,ex-Primeminister, Kalonzo, Ex Vice President, Mudavadi, Ex Vise President and Weta ,ex Foreign Minister will do diffently from what they did when they were in power ? Or is it a case of old dogs having learnt new tricks ?
Tyson says
Everyone must be a leader not one side nor one tribe or two tribe
mutesa says
Am a kenyan who supports cord and am not moving to jubilee…sawa. swallow that.
Anonymous says
It will not chald for uhuru with his jubilee team ,come what may Raila is the next president of kenya nobody tells kenyatta to forced kikuyu to take an oath that presidency must remain in mumbi house by drinking thier own blood
Khalwaleist says
Uhuru and his “aide de camp” William Ruto must stop clinging to power and go home!!
RICHARD ARAP says
Most of the 42 tribes in Kenya are disgusted by uhuruto regime I don’t think God will allow what has happen in our economy for the last 5 years. I beg you all people even kikuyus change the government come 2017 sio ukabila it is our lives although you took oath be wise na utambue mungu sio oath.2017 lets vote jap out.
OPIYO says
Poor Idler
Kenyan teacher. says
What a shame ?? this man Uhuru has lost it. .??
Lilian Mugo says
Let us talk when Uhuru is out of State House gentlemen & Ladies.
Samson says
Dear Kenyans let us embrace one another as we tackle bad governance. Let national values guide us. One Nation one people..we are one
Mnyonge Katile says
kenyatta wewe ni kama mungu.
Omondi Nyochuodho says
May God bless you all but remember that peace is a and will remain the best way of getting there. Good
Samson Abong says
Lets embrace national values as we fight impunity
Anonymous says
The old monkey tricks – During the KANU era, the youth wingers sensing defeat of one of their prefered candidates would cause mayhem by switching off the lights in the tallying centre. The security personnel ready with extra premarked ballot papers in favour of the candidate would sneak them in. The lights would them be switced on. If any one proofs to be cleverer and asks about the extras, the security personnel would take care of him in a nasty manner. That is how the unpopular leaders used to find their way through the back door into the August house. Someone must have whispered to jubilee about the ten commandments of Election Rigging. And this is one of them, that they want it implemented so that in august 2017 they shall rigg within the law – the Ichaweri Tea at work.
Anonymous says
The Opposition has never ruled. Kibaki aliendeleza utawala wa Moi na kenyatta. He was the greatest pretender and worked behind the scene to ensure that UhuRuto carry the day. What there has been is change of name. Raila, Kalonzo, Weta and Madvd have never ruled this country. Walikuwa tu watu wa mkono!
Anonymous says
God does not accept stolen things and will not allow stolen presidency that only protect kikuyus every election year, if kenyans pray for the gardgets not to fail they will never fail on the election day in the name of almighty God even if uhuru and ruto tried hard .How many years does the Isralites stayed in Egypt 450 years but in the long run God delivered them with the soliders that Phero had and dint killed any single person because of God’s power.Lets believe and trust in God that jubilee is going home come 2017 because 2007 and 2 008 people fight because of uhuru and ruto and they are killing still
Anonymous says
only through prayers will win dont give up on prayer
Anonymous says
I don’t support inciters who pretend to be on the ground with the common meananchi and force to be where they are not at the moment..leaders are God chosen..let’s be wise to avoid shedding of innocent blood
G.K. Wainaina says
Check this calendar:
* 1971 Presidential convoy was pelted with stones and rotten eggs on its way to Ahero.
* 1982 He staged a coup to remove president Moi and innocent blood was spilt.
* 2007 Desputed election results won by H.E Emilio by calling for mas action which led to massive loss of lives and displacement of persons.
* 2013 To date. Desputed results.Have been staging steet riots in the guise of picketing which have resulted in deaths of Kenyans.
From today onwards. Will be calling for protests because of this or that and lives will be lost….
Who am I?
Anon Nemus says
The presence of security persons at the parliament building was to enhance security for our mps who were called back from recess. It is nothing unusual. They r always there when parliament resume.
clofford oginga says
Kenyans have always been led by decisions made by gikuyu mafya. though being barbaric and irrational, we seldom look deep into this. The mafia are just few idiots who went through school but school never went through them and that’s why they believe in bloodshed and petty tricks ( geared towards theft) to retain power. I KNOW IT TAKES NO MAN TO DELIVER KENYA FROM BEING RULED BY DECISIONS MADE BY THESE FEW BUFFOONS WITH CHEAP TRICK, BUT IT WILL TAKE THE LIVING GOD! If I had might I would have delivered you Kenyans. even by blood
Anonymous says
Raila Odinga is an impostor number one, he believes to be the only one correct always.The only one who knows the truth and no bodyelse, a dictator number one who believes in anarchy & neo-colonialism.
He should n’t be allowed to lead this country into destruction once again, Democracy is only democracy when he has his way legally or illegally,
He has an uphill task as UhuruRuto is not anything close to Kubavu mavi yakuku …..