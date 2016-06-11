Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: Police Repulse Mungiki GANG that ATTEMPTED to Storm PM Raila ODM event at A Nakuru Hote.

BREAKING: Police Repulse Mungiki GANG that ATTEMPTED to Storm PM Raila ODM event at A Nakuru Hote.

73 Comments


Gangs suspected to be Mungiki hired by local Nakuru politician were repulsed and chased after they tried to force their way into PM Raila’s meeting with ODM Nakuru County branch officials.

The gang that tried to enter the olive hotel where the CORD leader was holding an event were quickly neutralised by police. The gang tried to block Rt Hon Odinga from leaving the hotel by hurling stones at the guest house.

Earlier there were rumours that three top politicians from the county had hired Mungiki gang and were spotted fueling at Shell petrol station.
12345
2461124

Comments

  1. when looters of public coffers see baba they even hire ghost to repulse him but this time round prepare to go to hell in 2017 no joke

    Reply

  3. Fools. Every Kenyan is free to loiter anywhere in the country, to assemble and associate with anyone anywhere at anytime. Nakuru is not for any particular person. It will be total war if anyone tries to cause harm to other people simply because they do not subscribe to their views, opinions, approaches, philosophy, ideology, methods, thinking or actions!! Keep to your business!

    Reply

  5. who sayed nakuru ni jubilee. luhyas kamba luos kipsgis masai kikuyu are found there. live raila to meet his people’s, few kikuyu thinks that nakuru belong to them, nakuru ni rift valley. go raila go meet the people ,this time round we want change we need respect we ask for changes raila go. If jubilee thinks that arrogant helps them coz they are in power they are lying. they will not use our police . to fight us one day we also cord we will use the same police to fight back. go raila go change is now go cord go. .

    Reply

  10. We as kenyans we need changes and the changes will only come through H.E Raila so let Nakuru youth gang star to keep aside their characters because it is too closely and Raila get into throne

    Reply

    • WEWE NI MUNGIKI MWANAUME ASIEVAA CHUPI. SHAME ON YOU.
      GOVERNMENT SHOULD GIVE CITIZENS 2 DAYS WE CLEAR MUNGIKI BANDITS.

      Reply

  16. When will we be grown ups really?????
    how can you be used to harm your neighbour just because of politics????. Let me remind you brothers n sisters,,,, all this politicians you are fighting for or defending will never fight each other,they always eats n drinks together as they laugh at us for our stupidity. Me n you can’t even talk to each other for political reasons and yet we live in the same plot .Let’s mature at least and stop being used just like tissue papers.

    Reply

  17. Uhuru tosha. Maendeleo tumeona na mwenye machoe haambiwi tazama. Na pia distractions in the name of personal gain in “peaceful demos tumeona. Tena mwenye macho haambiwi tazama. Babu Raila pls retire with respect while you have some remaining. Shame is becoming your middle name

    Reply

  21. Now instead of teargas they are hiring gqngs in the name of mungiki, we need bombs now since teargas is not enough. Why gangs?

    Reply

  23. Cord has always been panicking. A clear indication of failure.If mungiki had been hired to storm them they could have stormed them. but this was a stage managed barbaric action. which justify that cord is a group of cowards. Stone throwing & political thuggery is a game most known by the super idiots from the lake side and not any other civilized community. In jubilee strongholds the baboon will be surrounded by those ferried from the slums.

    Reply

  24. Battle lines has been drawn,red line crossed,the war just began,lets wait for outcome,kikuyus think Kenya Ni yao,wacha tungoje full time results,saa hii game iko 16′ 74 more minutes to go

    Reply

  26. Mungiki are making things really bad for Uhuru when he shall visit kakamega.Kikuyus in KK will be burnt to ashes!

    Reply

  27. Let him be blocked so that he can learn…Raila and is team should think big enough to know kenya is bigger than them . We can’t allow foolish youth to destroy our businesses.

    Reply

  30. This is interesting, let me tell Kikuyus not dare turch raila in anyway, other they will not wish to have been found in Kenya. A time has come for a tribe revolution against one who thing they must lead these country. All over Kenya they should be ready to get back to where they made squatters by mzee kenyatta

    Reply

  32. Let not Uhuru and Ruto step their foot in Luo Nyanza.If they dare…..My left feet,myself will misbehave with them.Politics is allowed everywhere n if it’s so then let it be!

    Reply

  37. my polite advise to Hons maina kamada, ngunjiri Moses kuria, interio ps and jubilee suporters don’t hire mungiki to disrupt other people’s rallies.. remember kikuyu community are allover kenya. and if will happen to raila this will be worse than 2007/2008. let ODM say what they say at end of the end day we are Kenyans.

    Reply

  43. There is a very thin line between hate and love. Kikuyus and Luos claim that they hate each other with passion yet one can not sleep without thinking about the other. They worked together for post colonial liberation and post Moi liberation to work. They cross marry more than any other tribes. Etc. Wacheni kusumbua wakenya wengine na kelele.

    Reply

  46. continue arguing while we are still the poor Kenyan who is suffering… when we fight neither HE Uhuru nor Raila will be thre to save us….so Kenya’s rethink…..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.