BREAKING: Police Repulse Mungiki GANG that ATTEMPTED to Storm PM Raila ODM event at A Nakuru Hote.



Gangs suspected to be Mungiki hired by local Nakuru politician were repulsed and chased after they tried to force their way into PM Raila’s meeting with ODM Nakuru County branch officials.

The gang that tried to enter the olive hotel where the CORD leader was holding an event were quickly neutralised by police. The gang tried to block Rt Hon Odinga from leaving the hotel by hurling stones at the guest house.

Earlier there were rumours that three top politicians from the county had hired Mungiki gang and were spotted fueling at Shell petrol station.





