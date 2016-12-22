Kenya Today

BREAKING: ODM’s Hon Sumra ADMITTED at Nairobi Hosiptal after Mob BEATING by Mt Kenya MPs-

Embakasi East MP Hon Irshad Ali Sumra admitted at Nairobi Hospital following a mob beat up by Jubilee MPs.The MP has a broken shoulder and a fracture on the nose.

  2. Kenya heading the Rwanda way for sure. Kenya to be colonised for ten more decades Trump was right. Come to colonise us.

  6. Chief Justice Maraga has condemed duale for threatening Justice Odunga. Kenyans of goodwill should support Hon Maraga.

