Embakasi East MP Hon Irshad Ali Sumra admitted at Nairobi Hospital following a mob beat up by Jubilee MPs.The MP has a broken shoulder and a fracture on the nose.
BREAKING: ODM’s Hon Sumra ADMITTED at Nairobi Hosiptal after Mob BEATING by Mt Kenya MPs-
Comments
Atieno says
Deport that mother f##cker back to India. And if didn’t the point go f##k yourself
Anonymous says
Kenya heading the Rwanda way for sure. Kenya to be colonised for ten more decades Trump was right. Come to colonise us.
Mwanzia says
propaganda tu kama kawaida. cord tushaawazoea
Anonymous says
we also had rutto travelling to SA to remove an elastoplast.
Mkenya Haswa. says
Kenya today baboons must learn how to put Videos on You-tubeget civilized.
Anonymous says
Chief Justice Maraga has condemed duale for threatening Justice Odunga. Kenyans of goodwill should support Hon Maraga.
value says
realy jp lucks grounds