BREAKING: Nyamira Senator Hon Mong’are Okong’o to CONTEST for PRESIDENCY in 2017

Nyamira senator Hon Kennedy Mong’are bwo Okong’o has declared he will contest for 2017 presidency, he seeks to send Uhuru home and says he stands a better chance to restore our tattered economy, extreme tribalism and other evils afflicting all institutions of governance under Jubilee regime.
Senator Mong’are is a lawyer by training and has more than 15 years of practice experience. He was elected on FORD Kenya ticket- a CORD affiliate party. In Nyamira, the senator is well known for his love for philathrophy, for the last ten years he has been donating books and supporting public schools, as senator he has opened more than 30 resources centres in Nyamira county.
In the senate, senator Mong’are is neither CORD nor Jubilee, he has been critical of Uhuru regime BUT not fanatic of ODM leader Raila Odinga a thing that has put him at logger heads with most of his constituents. He will contest presidency under the Federal Party of Kenya banner a party that is associated with former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo.
Most Nyamira residents have demanded that the senator runs for governor position that is currently held by ODM strongman Hon John Nyagarama.
Despite his humble background, senator Okong’o comes from a largely popular and successful family lineage (MwaGisore from Mabundu-Bogichora). He is a cousin of former powerful assistant minister and now retired high court judge David Onyancha Anasi, former public service commission chairman the late Cyrus Nyamato among others who have excelled in academia, research and education.
The three top leaders from Nyamira county all hail from the same area (walking distance of less than 10 minutes from Senator Okong’o s home in Sironga to Governor Nyagarama (Ogango/Konate and President of the supreme court H.E David Maraga Ogango).
More to follow>>
Comments
Elijah says
Some dreams are valid,some are outright insane.Tell him to find something better to do.
Anonymous says
That is a jubilee project to divide kisi votes since their attempt to penetrate in the region has been futile
Anonymous says
Man cut you useless dream!
You can’t articulate anything.
You are indeed a project of the cartel you are trying talking against and that is bullsh*t.
Stop trying to divide the vote of change that is ready to send home the useless jubilee party of the day.
You only have your vote and that of your family and those visionless guys in attendance of you party.
Not my vote and will never be.
baccho says
Be bold,we are with you,God will help you to full fill your dream.t.take care.
.
Justus Atuti says
This is how desperate Jubilee has become
Ezra Okemwa says
Let that man stop unfulfilled dream he won’t make it that is a project of thieves
Alfred Odipo. says
Jubilee is trying divide and rule tacktick. But in kisii you are wasting your time and resources.Jubilee you are desperate kweli. But blame william ruto and Duale for your downfall.
Anonymous says
the cult jap project!
what language were you speaking: you should go back to school.
man! forget it: free advice.
just eat all the loots the cult jap party is giving you cos it’s our looted tax that are not being used to pay our professional all across Kenya.
When the time of voting comes, vote for change.
the fallacy of divide and rule is out dated.
this time round for free the cult party jap is going home direct.
Basweti says
Congratulations you are a better option that pharao or madvd I will vote for you.