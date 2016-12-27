BREAKING: Nyamira Senator Hon Mong’are Okong’o to CONTEST for PRESIDENCY in 2017





Nyamira senator Hon Kennedy Mong’are bwo Okong’o has declared he will contest for 2017 presidency, he seeks to send Uhuru home and says he stands a better chance to restore our tattered economy, extreme tribalism and other evils afflicting all institutions of governance under Jubilee regime.

Senator Mong’are is a lawyer by training and has more than 15 years of practice experience. He was elected on FORD Kenya ticket- a CORD affiliate party. In Nyamira, the senator is well known for his love for philathrophy, for the last ten years he has been donating books and supporting public schools, as senator he has opened more than 30 resources centres in Nyamira county.

In the senate, senator Mong’are is neither CORD nor Jubilee, he has been critical of Uhuru regime BUT not fanatic of ODM leader Raila Odinga a thing that has put him at logger heads with most of his constituents. He will contest presidency under the Federal Party of Kenya banner a party that is associated with former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo.

Most Nyamira residents have demanded that the senator runs for governor position that is currently held by ODM strongman Hon John Nyagarama.

Despite his humble background, senator Okong’o comes from a largely popular and successful family lineage (MwaGisore from Mabundu-Bogichora). He is a cousin of former powerful assistant minister and now retired high court judge David Onyancha Anasi, former public service commission chairman the late Cyrus Nyamato among others who have excelled in academia, research and education.

The three top leaders from Nyamira county all hail from the same area (walking distance of less than 10 minutes from Senator Okong’o s home in Sironga to Governor Nyagarama (Ogango/Konate and President of the supreme court H.E David Maraga Ogango).

More to follow>>