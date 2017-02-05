BREAKING: Narok North MP Hon Kenta to Lead Maasai MASS DEFECTIONS from Jubilee to ODM

Maasai in a grand march to Hon. Ole Kenta’s Jubilee ditching ceremony at his Naisoya residence in Narok North Constituency. It is becoming clear that NASA is a movement of all Kenyans..
Meanwhile, yesterday NASA registered big success after a very eventful day in Bomet, watch video>>
BREAKING NEWS : DP WILLIAM RUTO AND MURKOMEN TO LEAD KALENJIS MASS DEFECTION FROM JUBILEE TO ODM
Waithera wewe baki hapo ukijiita Atieno.why dont you go to Narok to stop the defections? ua smelly pussy needs a bath.
How many times does Kenta defect to ODM? even your supporters are getting tired of your nonsense articles. In many occasions you sound so petty and zombic.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C30EiNIWMAQdtoO.jpg
William Ruto made a mistake of insulting Ole Ntimama that he was Vasco da Gama…now Jubilee is dead in Rift valley.
jubilee died the day they made murder their protective proof…this time round watu wakule frame