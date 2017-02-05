Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: Narok North MP Hon Kenta to Lead Maasai MASS DEFECTIONS from Jubilee to ODM

7 Comments

Maasai in a grand march to Hon. Ole Kenta’s Jubilee ditching ceremony at his Naisoya residence in Narok North Constituency. It is becoming clear that NASA is a movement of all Kenyans..

Meanwhile, yesterday NASA registered big success after a very eventful day in Bomet, watch video>>

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer