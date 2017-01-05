BREAKING: Kisii Elders DECLINE to Meet Uhuru in Mombasa

Kisii Leaders Embarrasses Uhuru So badly,REJECTS Eurobond proceeds!

New just in indicate that a meeting which was to be held today between Uhuru Kenyatta and 250 Kisii Leaders in Mombasa has been called off.

This comes after Hon Joash Maangi (Kisii Deputy Governor) who was tasked to mobilize the said leaders told statehouse operatives this morning that he has been able to get only 7 out of the required 250 who were to travel by state resources to Mombasa to meet the outgoing president.

A reliable source who spoke on anonymity said Maangi who was acting on behalf of Education CS Fred Matiangi requested for a possible reschedule of the meeting saying the Leaders refused to accept the state house offers claiming their blood is in ODM to stay.