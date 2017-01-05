BREAKING: Governor Joho HUMILIATES Uhuru and Jubilee in Mombasa, President CAUGHT RED HANDED Lying- SHOWDOWN!

Sometimes it’s important to speak out even if it’s to the President. Listen to Governor 001





Embarrassing as Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho yet again was forced lecture President Uhuru in public today at Bamburi. The President was in the area to RE-Launch a project that was initiated and funded by the grand coalition government and funded by World bank.

The public cheered Governor Joho in approval, a clear message that ordinary Kenyans are tired of Jubilee PR stunts. Uhuru was left sweating!

The President earlier forcefully opened footbridge contructed by County government saying it was Jubilee’s project..