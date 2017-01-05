BREAKING: Governor Joho HUMILIATES Uhuru and Jubilee in Mombasa, President CAUGHT RED HANDED Lying- SHOWDOWN!

Sometimes it’s important to speak out even if it’s to the President. Listen to Governor 001
Embarrassing as Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho yet again was forced lecture President Uhuru in public today at Bamburi. The President was in the area to RE-Launch a project that was initiated and funded by the grand coalition government and funded by World bank.
The public cheered Governor Joho in approval, a clear message that ordinary Kenyans are tired of Jubilee PR stunts. Uhuru was left sweating!
The President earlier forcefully opened footbridge contructed by County government saying it was Jubilee’s project..
Comments
Anonymous says
Uhuru must go Gatundu
Matayo says
Baba had launched the foot bridge in 2012
Richard Arap says
Jubilee has no agenda ni kupayuka na kula mali yetu wezi kabisa.
wuod kisumu says
AKa Post office Gatundu kukula na kuvuta bangi na kukunywa kumi kumi
king cobra says
even tomorro they will come in our houses and tell us the beds we sleep in is jubilee’s project.nonsense.
George says
Jubilee government has been lying to Kenyans, that it has initiated a lot of projects.