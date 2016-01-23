BREAKING: DPP orders EACC to re-investigate Eurobond

It was a blow to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission which rushed weeks ago to clear Eurobond thieves as the Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday trashed the EACC findings and returned the file for further investigations.
Either, the DPP wants his office to appear ‘professional’ or he genuinely feels the EACC did shoddy investigations. All the same, it will take courage for the DPP to come to a different conclusion from that of the EACC and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, two institutions that continue to make a mockery of President Uhuru’s so called ‘fight against corruption’.
Yesterday, in a damning move, the DPP returned the file to EACC to reinvestigate certain aspects of the Eurobond scam, noting that there are some ‘crucial areas’ which require ‘clarifications or additional information’ from the anti-graft body.
Kenyans on twitter had weeks ago piled pressure on the Director of Public Prosecutions for ‘covering up’ the scam. However, the DPP maintained it doesn’t investigate crimes, only prosecutes. It remains to be seen if the DPP will unravel one of the hugest scams in contemporary Kenya. (SEE PRESS RELEASE BELOW)
Comments
mr. kipchoge says
power play
Anonymous says
They want to sacrifice a few souls in the chain of command to protect the real looters
Jon says
End the end DPP will end investigation regardless
Anonymous says
Neither raila,eacc nor cid have the capacity to investigate the theft of 150 b esp when it involves high ranked govt officials and international accomplices. It may as well never have happened! With a 150 b anybody can buy kenya’s justice system.
Anonymous says
Some fellows pretend to investigate the theft of 150b from a laptop in some dull office in nairobi. Of coz if it’s real theft that money is not in nairobi!
Anonymous says
true says
Huru can play on the mind of kenya he knows were is those money