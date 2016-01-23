BREAKING: DPP orders EACC to re-investigate Eurobond

It was a blow to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission which rushed weeks ago to clear Eurobond thieves as the Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday trashed the EACC findings and returned the file for further investigations.

Either, the DPP wants his office to appear ‘professional’ or he genuinely feels the EACC did shoddy investigations. All the same, it will take courage for the DPP to come to a different conclusion from that of the EACC and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, two institutions that continue to make a mockery of President Uhuru’s so called ‘fight against corruption’.

Yesterday, in a damning move, the DPP returned the file to EACC to reinvestigate certain aspects of the Eurobond scam, noting that there are some ‘crucial areas’ which require ‘clarifications or additional information’ from the anti-graft body.

Kenyans on twitter had weeks ago piled pressure on the Director of Public Prosecutions for ‘covering up’ the scam. However, the DPP maintained it doesn’t investigate crimes, only prosecutes. It remains to be seen if the DPP will unravel one of the hugest scams in contemporary Kenya. (SEE PRESS RELEASE BELOW)