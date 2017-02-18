BREAKING: David Makali ATTACKS Hon Ababu Namwamba, INJURES Him BADLY Leaving LPK Leader NAKED

DAVID MAKALI makes a statement. This leaves Ababu so naked!

*************

My purported replacement as SG of the Labour Party

From the onset, let me make it clear that I have no hard feelings about my purported replacement as SG of the Labour Party. I only feel sympathy, pity and amazement for those who consorted and arrived at this decision. The depth of hypocrisy and lack of decency that attaches to this decision is beneath any assembly of people called leaders. Its a desperate move actuated by extreme malice, insecurity and fear.

Its shocking lack of due process and undemocratic conduct for a political party that professes to be founded on haki na usawa (justice snd equity). In fact, it a matter that if, and it ought to be, brought to the attention of the Registrar of Political Parties, should attract serious consequences. The very existence of the party is not only in violation of the PPA, its decisions are in blatant violation of the party instruments and the national Constitution with regard to natural justice, due process and fair administrative action.

I am a firm believer in the rule of law, from which flows all my actions and positions on just about everything I do. Am a true Libra. Which is why the kangaroo NEC meeting held on 17th February at Olive Hotel stinks. Even an elementary adherence to due process would have dignified the preposterous decision by people who should be both knowledgeable and honorable. Hence, in the interest of the public and in order ro promote orderly conduct in political parties and sober management of public affairs, am compelled to take immediate remedial action on my illegal, unprocedural and contemptuous replacement, reasons for which are many, including:

1. Unprocedural convening of a purported NEC meeting. All meetings of NEC are supposed to be convened vide a notice issued BY the Secretary General. They are supposed to be attended by NEC members.

2. All NEC meetings are convened with an agenda circulated in advance by The Secretary General. No such agenda was sent out, and no reason was supplied for the chair’s usurpation of the duties of the SG with such alacrity.

3. That notwithstanding, and so as not to be seen to be uncooperative, I called both the Chair and PL on the night of Feb 16 to explain that owing to the abrupt invitation, and because i had prior appointments in Bungoma, I would be late to the meeting to which both agreed. I further called the OS in the morning ahead of the meeting to inform him of the same and proceeded to take a flight to nbi, at my expense, arriving after the meeting had hurriedly been concluded.

4. No effort was made to inform me that; a) I was a subject of discussion, leave alone replacement, b) that such a decision had actually been made in my absence, c) that there was any complaint or grievance against me nor even asked to respond, d) given a chance to be heard as a basic requirement of natural justice before such a decision was made

5. Given my standing, contribution, rank and position in the party, it was basic courtesy to inform me of any decision that had been taken about me in my absence. Such communication ought to have been made by only two people: the party leader and or the chairperson, both of whom unfortunately, are the masterminds of this despicable action.

Instead I suffered the ignominy of learning about it from queries on watsapp by my team, and later reading a post on party forums by the publicity secretary, who reports to me. Apparently no other business was discussed or was worth informing the world urgently except my purported replacement by, not one of the two deputy secretaries-general, but the Organising Secretrary. Thats malice unprecedented. Thats how low and clumsy it can get.

I never imagined such brazen putshes could be our modus operandi or become a victim!

Because of the above reasons and much more, I am demanding an immediate retraction of my purported replacement, revocation of the appointment or mandate extended to anyone to perform my duties or in any acting capacity, and an apology for the embarassment this has caused me with immediate effect, failing which I will take the necessary and.logical restorative action.

David Makali

SECRETARY GENERAL