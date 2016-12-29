BREAKING: CORD Principals to ADDRESS Media at 12:30PM from VP Kalonzo’s Karen Home

CORD Principals to address a media conference from Hon. Kalonzo’s residence in Karen at 12:30pm today.

It is not yet clear what the subject of the presser will be, BUT highly likely to be about two emerging issues relating to IEBC;

1. The Elections Law (Amendment)Act 2016 following yesterday’s ruling by senate speaker Ekwe Ethuro to have the proposed amendments reviewed and also offer members of the public to participate. CORD is likely to postphone the January 4th Mass Action to a later date to allow Senate to dispose the matter relating to the said Act.

2. Nomination of IEBC Chairman ( Word doing rounds is that a nominee a Mr Chebukati is set to appointed Chairman, he is alleged to have met DP Ruto at night – no more revelations were made on the nature of their meeting. CORD is likely to protest nomination of Chebukati owing to his close links to DP Ruto and other top Jubilee dawgs.