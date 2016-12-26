BREAKING: BLOODY and DEADLY VIOLENCE breaks out in Naivasha, 20 People INJURED

About 20 people were injured when residents of Naivasha and Kinangop constituencies clashed over a boundary on Monday.

A man was slashed several times during the fight between residents of Matundura and Gituro villages.

Witness Amos Kimani said a parcel of land on the boundary was the main source of conflict as a farmer had started tilling it.

Kimani said another farmer moved to stop the activities but that this led to a harsh exchange that attracted other villagers.

“This is no-man’s-land but some people are laying claim to it. One man was slashed using a panga and seriously injured,” he said.

Kimani said the victim identified as Joseph Njoroge was rushed to Naivasha subcounty hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

A senior police officer from Kinangop, who declined to be named, confirmed the impasse but was quick to add that the situation had been contained.

For years, residents of the area have differed over the boundary, leading to bloody clashes.

