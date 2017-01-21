BREAKING: Baffling revelations of Amina’s sh98 million loan scam with National Bank

A damning dossier allegedly leaked by senior government officials against Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed signals the behind–the-scenes intrigues that made the government to decide to ‘release’ the CS from government by fronting her for the African Union post.

The dossier also reveals the deep rot at National Bank of Kenya, largely owned by Kenyan workers through the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

A petition sent to Parliament mid-December last year alleges that Amina is part of a cartel undermining the National Bank of Kenya.

Last week, The Kenyan Weekly exclusively reported about the explosive dossier that may put roadblocks in Amina’s path to becoming African Union chair, a week before the continent’s historic vote.

NSSF has a 48.05 per cent stake in NBK while the Government owns 22.5 per cent of the shares.

It is alleged that soon after taking office as CS Amina took unsecured loan of Sh98, 500, 000 from NBK which she withdrew over the counter on October 7, 2013 through customer number 0876261.