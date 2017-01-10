Boni Khalwale escorts son to Alliance High School

Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale can be funny on the political podium but on matters education the bullfighter seems to be keen on how his children turn out.

From often celebrating the performance of his children, to thanking his wives (yes, wives) for the perfect collaboration that has ensured his family produces top achievers, Khalwale, a medical doctor himself, does not hide his joy when doing the little parental stuff that makes the huge difference.

Today, he shared with us the photo of his son joining the prestigious Alliance High School.

How cool!