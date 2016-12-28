Bomet Residents ROUGH UP Union Officials who Travelled from Nairobi to INCITE Doctors in Longisa Hospital

KMPDU NATIONAL OFFICIALS WHO ATTEMPTED TO DISRUPT OPERATIONS AT LONGISA COUNTY REFERRAL HOSPITAL ROUGHED UP BY MEMBERS OF PUBLIC.

Efforts by the national officials of Kenya Medical Pharmarcists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) to disrupt operations at Longisa County Referral Hospital in Bomet County were met with hostility today after members of the public thwarted their move and forcefully ejected them from the hospital.

The officials who were led by the union Secretary General Dr Ouma Oluga were roughed up by irate members of the public who accused them of plotting to paralyse operations at the busy referral hospital that has received an upsurge of patients from neighbouring counties.

The officials who were trying to mobilize doctors and nurses to join their colleagues in other counties in the on-going nationwide doctors strike had to cut short their move as members of the public who got wind of their intention stormed the health facility and descended on them with blows and kicks and ejected them from the hospital.

The officials who included KMPDU chairman Dr Samuel Oroko had to flee for their lives and jumped into their vehicles and sped towards Bomet town before seeking refuge at Fair Hills hotel, a few kilometres from Bomet town where they held a briefly held a meeting.

According to Bomet County Medical Services Chief Officer Dr Bernard Sowek, the officials then plotted to storm Sachoran health centre and Bomet Health centre but their ill intention was short lived as members of Public stormed the hotel and forcefully ejected them out.

Governor Ruto who had gone to the hotel to meet Narok Senator Stephen Ntutu attempted to intervene from rescuing the medics but the irate mop defied his plea and went ahead to forcefully roughed up the medics and ejected them.

“We got information that the three national KMPDU officials were planning to storm the offices of Bomet County medical services department to forcefully disrupt services, reasons being our health care workers ignored their notice of participating in the nationwide strike, ” Dr Sowek said.

Claims that Gov Ruto drew a pistol is misplaced. He does not own a gun as he enjoy protection of his bodyguards.

Members of the public ordered the officials to leave Bomet County and forced them in to their vehicle and escorted them upto Bomet-Narok County boundary and warned them not to set foot again in Bomet County.

Dr Sowek rubbished claims by Dr Oluga that he was insulted by Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto.

“This is a fallacy by KMPDU secretary general who is seeking public sympathy. His claims are far-fetched and unfounded. He simply want to taint the name of our Governor,” the CO added.

Dr Sowek said the department of Bomet medical services has received a lot of requests and short messages from their colleagues from other Counties requesting for a visit to Bomet County and Longisa County Referral Hospital for bench marking.

The union officials were not happy with the positive move taken by Bomet Governor by convincing medical health care workers in the county not to go on strike.

Last week, union representatives of health care workers in Bomet County signed a salary increment agreement with the County Administration that effected their salary pay rise beginning January 2017.

The interest of national union officials is the doctors union dues. They are hoping to get 300% increase in union dues as a result of implementation of the CBA.

The union officials were expunged from various county payrolls after it emerged that they were ghost workers while drawing salaries from the taxpayers funds.