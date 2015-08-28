Billionaire Jacob Juma: Equity Bank is a Ponzi Scheme

The man who warned Kenya agaisnt Dubai Bank, but whose dossier was ignored by former central bank of Kenya Governor Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, until Dubai Bank was weeks ago declared bunkrupt, is again sending warning against one of Kenya’s household Banks -Equity.

According to Billionare Jacob Juma, Equity Bank is a financial time bomb waiting to explode. It is a ponzi scheme of gigantic proportions.

This, he said, after news of silent exit of former Kenya Wildlife Service Director Julius Kipng’etich to Uchumi points to sticky management issues as he believes Kipng’etich’s exit is the lull before a storm.

“As a shareholder of Equity, Â Dr. JamesÂ Mwangi should hand overÂ management to other competent managers. This will stop the bankÂ from imminent collapse.” says Juma.