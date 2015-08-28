Kenya Today

Billionaire Jacob Juma: Equity Bank is a Ponzi Scheme

The man who warned Kenya agaisnt Dubai Bank, but whose dossier was ignored by former central bank of Kenya Governor Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, until Dubai Bank was weeks ago declared bunkrupt, is again sending warning against one of Kenya’s household Banks -Equity.

According to Billionare Jacob Juma, Equity Bank is a financial time bomb waiting to explode. It is a ponzi scheme of gigantic proportions.

This, he said, after news of silent exit of former Kenya Wildlife Service Director Julius Kipng’etich to Uchumi points to sticky management issues as he believes Kipng’etich’s exit is the lull before a storm.

“As a shareholder of Equity, Â Dr. JamesÂ Mwangi should hand overÂ management to other competent managers. This will stop the bankÂ from imminent collapse.” says Juma.

“Equity’s James Mwangi has no monopoly of knowledge. How canÂ a NSE public listed bank with many depositors be left in the hands of one man?”

The billionaire added Equity Bank Ponzi scheme (sic) is not even worth 10% of Madoff’s investment scandal whose fabricated gains was $65 billion &Â actual loss was $18b.

“Kenyans are sincerely ignorant about banking. Equity bank is a time bomb in waiting. BenardÂ Madoff’s Ponzi scheme collapsed with $18 billion”

“Why would Julius Kipng’etich, my former lecturer at UON exit EquityÂ Bank for Uchumi? Kipng’etich is a proud man. He doesn’t tolerateÂ vices”.

“The next Ponzi Scheme bank to collapse will be Equity Bank. TheÂ bank is protected by StateÂ Presidents. It’s a ‘one-man show bank.Â Ponzi Scheme Banks normally collapse when their godfathers exit scenes of protection. Dubai
Bank collapsed when former CBK Gov. Ndungu left,” he said.

Comments

  1. why can’t you start your own bank and keep your money in it? we don’t need your selfish advise..
    We need easy access to loans for development, and equity provides that. Period!

    • Equity started nicely untul 3yrs back when it started hiding and increasing charges to customers.
      They hid charges on withdwal fee at the counter mor did they tell customer one is charged more whem one draws fron another equity bank ….why shud one pat more charges just cause one trasacts in another equity not where one have bank account.
      Why shud equity charge 400ksh for one with current account not using check book at counter….wizi.
      Dormant account is activated with 200ksh charge…..many mama mbogas therefor stop using account istead of paying 200 fod accout with 200 shilling or below…..is this fare.

    • This equity boss shud stop using state and politicians to achieve selfish ends ….recently went backdoors to comes up with equitel that will soon collapse as according to proud bossman of equity…he will bring down safcom…..that he cant do with his work or political/state connections…..

      • Equity is ponzi for few guys close to boss ….if not why they refused to give my fred loan of 5m to buy land yet had 20m asset security and 400,000ksk every month……
        Heard they kucked out kipgetich to brong chinese on board…..after they gave them loan for garden city……….all monies for mama mboga are given to chinese….is this fair…..yetama mboga can never qualify for loan….
        This bank will collapse without state patronage…

  2. I don’t want to say that his warning is baseless but he has not provided any reasons for his allegation. What exactly makes Equity Bank a Ponzi scheme? It’s not clear from this article

  4. When Equity Bank collapses everyone will suffer. Remember it has more of Kikuyus staffs than any Bank. You should be more worried than any person. Tribalism makes people myopic.

  16. The problem is that even the smaller people at equity want to be richer that equity itself, therfore using sub ponzi sch ed message to siphon big loans that they cannot service and since they work there, they cook the books.

  19. So it will collapse coz Kipngetich left ? Jacob juma start your microfinance bank and let wanainchi buy shares.Stop poverty mentality reasoning if you a true “billionaire”.

  22. I think we should take Juma’s advice seriously because he has a point. Equity is a private company with many shareholders, yes we should cerebrate Dr. Mwangi’s success but we should also remind him that he can’t micro manage Equity like he did in the 90’s. The plane left the ground a long time ago therefore it is time to let go so that it can climb higher. Equity shareholders should open their eyes and see how leading company of the world such Microsoft, Samsung, Apple are managed. To me Dr. Mwangi should take a back seat and leave management to Dotcom generation.

  23. I have scanned through the article and I confirm that I haven’t come a cross any evidence to support the assumption Brown bank is about to collapse. kipngetich might have left equity because he wants to get in the limelight and could have been offered a better package compared to that of equity

  24. So equity is not under central bank? What about all the other saccos lending at 1% interest, are they also collapsing? Being a ‘slave’ is so stressing at tyms.

  25. We know of banks that made banking a nightmare until equity came around. Akina juma didn’t advise when equity picked,they couldn’t believe it could grow to challenge long established foreign banks. To them now,it can only fall.

  26. People will say all kinds of negative things until things happen. No one ever though Lehman Brothers would collapse and it did even after a bail out. Y’all playing.

  29. I am unable to tell why equity bank is selected and treated as a state bank being awarded lucrative state contracts at the expense of official state institions like KCB, NBK etc

  30. Where was that thing called Ã‰quÃ¬ty before kibaki came to power? Instead of yapping like sexually starved chimps, you should be withdrawing the few coins in your account because its collapse is imminent!

  32. Yes govts supports and protects enterprise unless the opposition would want us to belief they will kill all private enterprise esp.by the enterprising kikuyus.govts do legitimate business with the private sector.whose non kikuyu bank has been collapsed by govt?

  33. Kenyans have been warned of pyramid schemes before and they never listened. Equity Bank is a pyramid scheme where money stolen from Nigerian is kept and the bank that’s used to channel kenyan taxpayer’s money abroad for hiding. Time will tell.

  34. Atuti,wait until your tribe gets to statehouse to start a business.may be kikuyu businesses will be given to your tribe for free,although we didnt see luos start banks when rao was primeminister! Raila has his own spectre co. Which borrows from mumias millers.

  36. The growth of equity on the back of millions of consumers deposit and PR ile ya member laid the foundation of the pyramid which will collapse once withdrawals start.CB Speak now.

  38. sheer nonsense!analyse their financial results and make your own conclusion. we have KQ to worry about not Equitybank now entering Burundi to replicate its success story.

  39. DURING 2007 ELECTIONS CAMPAIGNS, ODM TOLD ITS SUPPORTERS TO WITHDRAW THEIR MONEY CAUSE THEY WILL SHUT IT ONCE THEY WERE IN POWER. THIS WAS PART OF ANTI KIKUYUISM THAT WAS BEING PREACHED BY ODM IN THIS COUNTRY, CAUSING POST ELECTION VIOLENCE. “THIS HAS NOT STOPPED KIKUYUS FROM BELIEVING IN THE BANK WHICH HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THIRTEEN BILLION PROFIT(half yr).. HATERS!!

  40. Juma is right,the bank is a ponzi scheme at the highest levels.Some people say there is no proof,guess what any intelligent observer needs to follow the money trail and understand the intricacies of corporate accounting shenigans..Most Kenyans get hoodwinked very fast,they get all excited by the side shows rather than really understanding the real details.The ponzi scheme has been in the making for many years,when the shit hits tha fan,the bag holders will cry with worthless shares…People need to learn how to understand and observe the real intentions,stop following the stupid media..understand who are the gatekeepers,then you wil know what goes in and out,rest are just blind..Hope the people realise the true intentions ofvthe gatekeepets before its too late…Good Luck!

  41. U foolish billionaire what have u done to Kenyans ,,for them to believe u,,just say u want to get to politic of hatred ,,and tribalism, we have seen many ,rich and poor developing them self through this bank ,,all over Kenya ,,go back and find another way to get to politic ua master have felled ua people so he is using u forgetting dat we want development not division of tribalism, we r one Kenya pamonja,,,wakenya wamkeni siasa za kikambila , niupunzi

  44. Case: Ponzi Scheme,
    Evidence: Exit of Kipngetich Amongs other things.
    Verdict: Equityq is in the Brink of collapse.
    Opinion: Every institution has its own internal and external threats. Infighting within and without the boardroom. as at now the malnourished Uchumi needs Kipngetich more than does equity. Tribal cards aside equity is always living ten years ahead of all other banks a model bank whose earned interest from Harvard university students. They signed up for greatness This is the price they pay but their destiny is bigger than your little jealous jabs.

  45. Juma’s prediction is valid. I have been transacting with the bank lately but they don’t present concrete advises on investment. What they want to know is how you make your money and how they will use the same efforts to get same presumed amount especially the employees. Am retiring from their investments, kudos Juma, I think you value genuine deals and money of others. Is hard earned cash and not good to be lost due to petty intimidation schemes these banks are using. Tabia ya sisi hatusikii tukicautioniwa!!! Let real time tell….

  46. you know, when you are dead, you normally dont know but its the people around you that suffer. it’s same with stupidity. kenya will perish because of ignorance and viewing everything through an ethnic lens. let me advice you people who know nothing about banking and investment but are here displaying their ignorance. research on the Efficient Market Hypothesis (EMH) and you will understand the dynamism such infor creates in the industry. ask ypurself why in the 80’s and early 90’s there were many bank runs and now banks make a lot of profits in the same economy with worse economic factors! there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes. shut up you mouth you know nothing..banks are either stealing from you or borrowing money from you to fund “more lucrative” projects that they themselves gain, but you the lender go and try borrowing money today from that same bank! foreign investment institutions are slowly coming into the country e.g BPI ask yourself why now…i will answer you. banks lend money on a security basis (lazy funding) while investment banks lend money because if viability of your project (genious and indepth research based funding). example..if facebook was a kenyan company and went to a kenyan bank for funds to start up, wangenyimwa. *start your slow clap and thank me later*

  48. The only motivation for this kind of ‘warning’ is to frigten people into withdrawing their money from Equity so that it will collapse. Then Juma can fold his arms and say, “I told you it was gonna happen!”
    Lets see if his gamble pays off….

  49. Dr mwangi should 1.step aside sababu innovtions zake zimefika end. 2.stop denying staff salary increments. unless that balance sheet is forged 3. those created positions for his friends with no experience to be abolished. “mckinsey report ilienda wapi?

  51. facebook funding! umeenda mbali sana my brother. how many projects are filled daily by young kenyans sababu billionaires in kenya are so selfish. Imagine – shark tanks wa Kenya……. stop imagining it will never happen. ur on point

  52. Stupidity is comparing dubai bank to equity bank! That’s how I know this man is stupid! We all knew dubai bank was collapsing, ages ago! Do you know what’s a ponzi scheme? Have you showed us how equity bank is a ponzi scheme? That’s what I was looking for in this article but what I got is claims from a mad man that equity is a ponzi without telling us exactly how it’s a ponzi! FYI madoff was a ponzi because he promised high returns in derivatives trading but was actually paying them from money from new investors! That’s what a ponzi is! So back to my question, how is equity bank a ponzi scheme?

  53. so what do you think ? we wait until our money goes down so that we may not make Jumas word come true? Or wait until the bank goes down with our savings and regret ,for either way Jumas word will come to pass and then who losses ?

  55. Its a good time warning but kenyans being known to be so myopic to see beyond their tribal and political affiliations….they will dismiss the idea but Equity won’t be the first. Delphis bank collapsed and disappeared with peoples money in early 90s but still that wasn’t a lesson…Hon Mwiti came with his pyramid schemes at the turn of the century. ..fleeced kenyans and walked scot free so its not a surprise!

  56. Ukabila utatuua. This is a small talk revolving around tribalism its premise being Equity ni wakikuyu.
    Kipngetich kwani ni nani? the writer has based his reasoning on Kipngetich exit, kwani ni babako?What if he found a better opportunity? Equity sio ya mamake!!!

  57. thank kontact, i agree with you. these guys in the banking industry are smart, they come up with profitable projects and call them CSRs. example is Equity’s wings to fly. Yes to many people its just equity helping the needy but bright students. To the untold other half of the story, equity is getting the cheapest means to push their brand and maximize returns. Why bright students? In banking its about ones ability to excute as accurate as the instruction, kenyan education system coincidentally produces such students, who will right in the answer booklet exactly what the teacher taught. Do they takr into consideration the career objectives of these kids? No. If they did, they would sponsor them to persue their career studies in major unis without having to work for them. Then whats the relationship with maximizing returns? These students are paid lower than if they hired experts to do the job. People lets think, it aint illegal yet.but they are working on it. Banks gamble with ypur hard earned money to benefit very few people. Welcome

  59. Mass- Action Mass-Action Now. Cord Leaders must Call Mass-Action Now Its the Way Forward .
    Protesters clash with riot police and security forces during a protest against corruption and against the government’s failure to resolve a crisis over rubbish disposal, near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 23, 2015.
    â€˜Revolution against corruptionâ€™: Beirut braces for new wave of protests
    The Lebanese capital is expecting a new wave of protests Saturday. Last weekend rallies against the authoritiesâ€™ inability to deal with the rubbish collection problems resulted in violent clashes with police and calls for the Cord leaders and call for Mass-Action in Kenya.

  60. I have no any idea on banking….n i have no tribal intention. but i take heed of the saying “‘lisemwalo lipo na kama halipo laja” If i had money in my dormant account, i would have withdrawn everything

  62. so the only rationale for the argument is that the CEO has immense shares in the bank? Doesn’t make sense to me. Such allegations should be supported by facts and supporting evidence, not using a ‘crystal ball’

  63. Mmm. But what is this “billionaire” doing for Kenya lately? Gossiping does not entail spending any iota of penny. It is always free. We want to hear that ‘billionaire’ has given out so much to ethics and social responsibility that he will run bankrupt soon. That would be constructive.

  67. blarry juma u want us to withdraw our money yes, where do u want us to deposit and get cheap loans? ur mad enough 4 us to follow. we dont follow the wind . hama kivyako u liar

  68. It so sad that some of us are still so sucked up in tribalism and don’t see or can’t argue past that. Why not do the home work for yourself and follow you gut instinct.

  69. what is ponzi about equity?? Equity is a fully fledged bank run soundly protected by Cbk. Equity is today the largest bank in East n Cental Africa from a small micro finance 30 yrs age. Now a corrupt man like juma compares Equity with a ponzi scheme by madoff and people believe him. well its not the first time rumours has flown against equity but it is still growing. Those who want to go can go … we will continue to do business with Equity and we will grow.

  70. Equity is regulated by the CBK . It has adequate deposits with the CBK to pay off its customers in case of financial problems. Mr Juma peleka propaganda yako somewhere else!!

  71. again Kenyans have taken the tribal way when will we ever learn its all about rich and poor. anyway I respect mwangi for his business acumen but I only hate the way he treats his staff he pays them so poorly despite the millions they help him make. staff cannot even pick loans to develop themselves they work many hours without any allowances. for me that is ukoloni. kindly pay your staff well Dr. mwangi and stop the dictatorship mentality you have towards your staff.

  72. Once a staff of equity told me that Dr. mwangi will anguka na ndege on high seas and be eaten by fish. This is the level of hatrd entrenched on mwangi by the staff? He is a selfish glutton. pay u r staff. God will judge u harshly for those graduates living in slums.

  73. Mwangi is taking money allocated for staff welfare and money from the staff sacco and posting as the banks interest. staff can not get their increments and access to loans has been hectic. Juma Luna kitu anajuwa hasemi.
    the staff exit is alarming especially the executives in the bank. an audit should be done. James is a Devil in a sheep’s skin. Juma say what you know.

    • Well, Jacob whistled but 6mths later, Equity is running but again he is gone. He’s married to same cartel like family, Wanjigi’s, that runs economic politics of capital city.
      With his billions he shd have started Equity Microfinance at his backyard to help his ppl get easy-quick loans, and engage baba Rao as key shareholder.

