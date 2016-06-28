BIG BOOST for Raila as Hon Kipruto Kirwa DUMPS Jubilee for CORD’s Ford Kenya

Big news for CORD supporters as former powerful Agriculture minister Hon Kipruto Kirwa decamped Jubilee to join the Senator Moses Wetangula led Ford Kenya. He announced yesterday he will vie for the Trans Nzoia Senate seat. Hon Kirwa said he ditched Eugene Wamalwa’s New Ford Kenya for Ford Kenya as it is more popular.
He will face the incumbent Senator Henry Ndiema, who is also in Ford Kenya. Human rights crusader Ken Wafula and nominated Ford Kenya Senator Catherine Mukite are also in the race. Hon Kirwa spoke during a meeting in Sibanga addressed by Ford Kenya chief Moses Wetang’ula.
Comments
kamau says
Uhuru na kazi.
jubilated dhaluo says
Uhuru na kaziiiiiiiii
akinyi says
Ati defected for jap to cord ? Ati big boost to raila? Boss wacha banging mingi.
Anonymous says
Hiyo ni yako na watu wa kwenyu kirwa is jst like F Bett,Isaac Ruto and Kipkorir Menjo kama akina Ababu wanatoroka then we ni nani.
Kala 16 says
BIG BOOST, he he!
Matt says
Unless you were born Yesterday you would know how resourceful Arap Kirwa is and was. Nice catch CORD
musasia says
Anything to make yourself feel better.
barmenas kitur says
It’s of course. Politics is dinamic .Kipruto kirwa is a king pin of Trans nzoia county
meg says
king pin,trans nzoi iko na mwenyewe n kirwa is non of them
George says
Good riddance, mheshimiwa.
benson otieno Onyango says
ok
benson otieno Onyango says
gud news
Rift says
A kalenjin will remain a kalenjin.
kenya today rumours says
just read my name
Anonymous says
When it is a cord member decamping to jap you celebrate,but i tel you for free that there wil be no kenyan to cunduct election .It wil be done by outsides who wil not take side or cannt be compromised with money it wil be hard for uhuru to win this election coz registration kits they wil come with and fresh registration must be done since the whole of the electral system is rotten
Richard Arap says
KOONGOI Kirwa welcome home of champions of change wacha walafi jubilee, imitei gaa anyun inyooru ng ‘echeret. koooongoi kooongoi aaasai KIPRUTO.Talk nicely to kalenjins we all join you.
Bei ya unga,sukari,mafuta na sufuria itupwe kwa choo! says
Na hiyo imeongezea unga ya mtu ama sufuria ya maji mahali?..kwanza kuna hi jamaa fupi kama mavi ya asubuhi anasema heti amenyanyaswa akiwa ndani ya KODI,si ajipe shughuli ya kuhesabu mayonda ya mseven lakini!!!
Baliat says
kipruto arap kirwa has no significance whatsoever
Musyoka says
The going is getting tough
Anonymous says
fill warm welcome
Anonymous says
You haven’t seen anything yet
Ochieng Som says
Welcome home Mr Kirwa
Kamau wa Thuge says
ni kalivu vwana kilwa
Anonymous says
Kisete tai ak katam
anonymous says
Sete kora arap kapcheptile?Olenji tomo koutie bikab kalenjin mwaet kele manyie koro koro!Kaikai kogur bik korok an kosom konyo gaat!
Mike says
Political fossils you call boost?
Anonymous says
Na BADO!
philip says
am extra happy of kirwa.kongole kaka,welcome home of mulembe.
Salim Nyaroya says
Nyaroya Kirwa ame ona mbele serikal ya mwaka ijayo Ni ya Cord waaasi
nyaunyo says
wecome my brother kirwa.
john says
let giv him warm welcome
Anonymous says
Cord heko.pokeni wazee wampatie company rao.ao waende ridhaya kisiasa.
Anonymous says
#kipruto_Kirwa are political loosers which can’t bring any change in #CORD_COALITION
David Cheboi says
Thats One Big Political Sucide! In Addition Trans Nzoia We Dont Recyle Leaders.For 20yrs He Did Absolutly Nothing 4 The County.
too v; says
tats gud. u should be the king of rift
Stanley says
Hiyo ni kupotoka kimawazo! Kiprutto is nolonger existing in our minds,we need young,energenetic people.No need of recycling leaders.
Marto says
I respect Kirwa alot but i have always pitied him. The guy has so much potential for leadership that can take him to unimaginable heights but it seems like he is prone to a certain complexity that seriously affects his decision making. Its just a matter of time and we will here news of him changing stand.
REBEGO SITONIK says
HON KIRWA LET THE HOUSE BE BIG ENOUGH THOUSANDS ARE WITH U KALIAN SI KEBUT KONYON?
Raymond Colyott says
Kamasia says
Looser,no impact at all.