BIG BOOST for Raila as Hon Kipruto Kirwa DUMPS Jubilee for CORD’s Ford Kenya

Big news for CORD supporters as former powerful Agriculture minister Hon Kipruto Kirwa decamped Jubilee to join the Senator Moses Wetangula led Ford Kenya. He announced yesterday he will vie for the Trans Nzoia Senate seat. Hon Kirwa said he ditched Eugene Wamalwa’s New Ford Kenya for Ford Kenya as it is more popular.

He will face the incumbent Senator Henry Ndiema, who is also in Ford Kenya. Human rights crusader Ken Wafula and nominated Ford Kenya Senator Catherine Mukite are also in the race. Hon Kirwa spoke during a meeting in Sibanga addressed by Ford Kenya chief Moses Wetang’ula.

  12. When it is a cord member decamping to jap you celebrate,but i tel you for free that there wil be no kenyan to cunduct election .It wil be done by outsides who wil not take side or cannt be compromised with money it wil be hard for uhuru to win this election coz registration kits they wil come with and fresh registration must be done since the whole of the electral system is rotten

  33. I respect Kirwa alot but i have always pitied him. The guy has so much potential for leadership that can take him to unimaginable heights but it seems like he is prone to a certain complexity that seriously affects his decision making. Its just a matter of time and we will here news of him changing stand.

  35. Mwasera enumerated alleged benefits that have accrued in the area attributing them to the wise leadership of President Kibaki . He was reading from an official and standard booklet specifically prepared for use by these officers in Kibaki s re-election campaign. He appeared to be reassuring voters over Kibaki s poor rating in the last opinion polls that showed him trailing Raila, seemingly his main challenger for the top job at the moment. Awori warned Kenyans against falling for opposition propaganda, saying they should evaluate President Kibaki s record and vote for him.

