BIG BOOST for Raila as Hon Kipruto Kirwa DUMPS Jubilee for CORD’s Ford Kenya

Big news for CORD supporters as former powerful Agriculture minister Hon Kipruto Kirwa decamped Jubilee to join the Senator Moses Wetangula led Ford Kenya. He announced yesterday he will vie for the Trans Nzoia Senate seat. Hon Kirwa said he ditched Eugene Wamalwa’s New Ford Kenya for Ford Kenya as it is more popular.

He will face the incumbent Senator Henry Ndiema, who is also in Ford Kenya. Human rights crusader Ken Wafula and nominated Ford Kenya Senator Catherine Mukite are also in the race. Hon Kirwa spoke during a meeting in Sibanga addressed by Ford Kenya chief Moses Wetang’ula.

