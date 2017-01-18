Balot2017: Uhuru announces vote tour of central amid doctors crisis

Stung by the ongoing opposition initiative of mass voter listing, President Uhuru has announced a one week tour of Central Kenya and other Jubilee leaning areas to also mobilize voter registration.

The President’s schedule drew sharp reactions online with Kenyans questioning why he is visiting areas which already over-registered, particularly his Mt. Kenya backyard.

The visit comes only days after Kameme FM, a radio station associated with his family started broadcasting vile messaging urging Kikuyus to register as voters to ‘protect’ the kingdom.

State House posted;-

President Uhuru Kenyatta will, beginning tomorrow, embark on a countrywide tour aimed at urging Kenyans to turn out in large numbers for voter registration.