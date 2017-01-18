Balot2017: Uhuru announces vote tour of central amid doctors crisis

Stung by the ongoing opposition initiative of mass voter listing, President Uhuru has announced a one week tour of Central Kenya and other Jubilee leaning areas to also mobilize voter registration.
The President’s schedule drew sharp reactions online with Kenyans questioning why he is visiting areas which already over-registered, particularly his Mt. Kenya backyard.
The visit comes only days after Kameme FM, a radio station associated with his family started broadcasting vile messaging urging Kikuyus to register as voters to ‘protect’ the kingdom.
State House posted;-
President Uhuru Kenyatta will, beginning tomorrow, embark on a countrywide tour aimed at urging Kenyans to turn out in large numbers for voter registration.
The President will kick-off his tours with visits to Muranga, Nyeri, Meru, Laikipia and Kirinyaga counties this week.
On Thursday, the President will be in Muranga County. He is scheduled to start at Blue Post and then head to Jogoo Kimakia, Gatunyu, Gatanga Junction, Gacharage, Kangari, Kigumo, Kirere, Muthithi, Kaharati, Maragua and Muranga towns, Kahuhia, Kangema and Kiria-ini.
On Friday, the President will be in Nyeri County, and is expected to visit Kiamariga, Kaburuini, Kawarigi, Karatina, Ichamara, Kiandu, Nyeri Town, King’ong’o, Kiganjo and Chaka.
On Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, the President will tour Meru, Laikipia and Kirinyaga counties respectively.
Embu Wednesday.
Mombasa and Nakuru and many more counties are lined up as the next areas the President will visit to urge Kenyans to register to vote. Details of the visits will be announced at a later date.
His Excellency the President desires to see the largest number of Kenyans exercise their democratic right to register as voters, and importantly cast their ballots in August
