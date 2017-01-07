Ballot 2017: Raila Odinga turns 72, poised to make a 4th stab at the Presidency

Born January 7, 1945 some 15 months after the birth of elder brother Oburu Oginga, ODM Leader Raila Odinga is today 72 years.

Raila traces his maternal genealogy to the Jok’Omolo, the third migrating cohort of Luo-speaking Nilotic group who arrived in Kenya sometime between the 1400AD and 1800AD, alongside Joka Jok and Joka Owiny who had arrived earlier.

Enigmatic in every sense, Mr. Odinga has entered the homestretch of his political career.

Kenyans of goodwill have used online platforms Facebook and Twitter to send good wishes to Odinga. He remains, largely, the fulcrum of Kenyan politics.

Ahead of presidential elections this year, where Mr. Odinga will make another stab, political tensions are rising.

Mr. Odinga is currently in the process of crafting a super-alliance of the opposition front bringing together Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Paul Muite and several other leaders to face the Jubilee regime of President Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto.

In Ghana now, he is attending the inauguration of President Elect Nana-Akuffo Ado, 72, who defeated incumbent John Mahama in a shock election on December 1 last year.