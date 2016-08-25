BREAKING: ASSASSINATION Attempt on KTN Investigative Journalist Mohamed Ali of Jicho Pevu



KTN Investigative Journalist Mohamed Ali Jicho Pevu has received death threat after the explosive expose of Jacob Juma’s murderer.

Ali is said to have been trailed by a Car from Nairobi CBD to Nyayo stadium, Bunyala road on his way to Standard Group offices in Mombasa road when a man riding on a motor cycle pointed a gun at his car, he is said to have sped off as the jam opened up. The assassination scare comes just two days after his investigative series Jicho Pevu was aired on KTN.

In the expose, Ali revealed that six people have been murdered to aid in the cover up of the cold murder of anti-corruption activist Jacob Juma.