BREAKING: Alarm as Raila escapes assassination attempt in Turkana

By KT Correspondent
There has been widespread alarm throughout Kenya as reports emerged from Katili Turkana County a shortwhile ago saying that armed Jubilee Party supporters allegedly ferried by Turkana East MP Nicholas Ngikor invaded and caused serious mayhem at a public rally being attended by ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga.
Reports reaching Kenya Today indicated that a handful of youths began by throwing stones at the VIP dais without provocation, an action that disrupted the meeting and which was quickly followed by a well coordinated attack by dozens of men armed brandishing automatic rifles who approached from the rear side of the VIP podium who started firing indiscriminately at the podium where Raila was seated.
Raila, who is at the start of a three-day meet-the-people tour, was by then chairing an ODM aspirants meeting and has reportedly escaped unhurt. Ngikor has previously been accused of funding cattle rustling in the area.
More follows
Comments
