Ahmednasir-Havi feuds rage on

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi and lawyer Nelson Havi feuds all the time, but mostly toward the end of the year.

And now their supremacy war has escalated very early in the new year, which has got fellow lawyers and pundits spinning their heads.

Exchanges between lawyers rank among some of the best literature you can ever read. And you should.

The legal demand notes and counter-demands can be harrowingly juicy, especially when tempered with legal arrogance.

In a series of exchanges between Havi and the law firm of MMA Advocates who are representing Ahmednasir, correspondences which Kenya Today has seen exclusively provides a rare view of the high legal battles being waged by the two against each other, and the personal stakes involved.

Ahmenasir had demanded apology from Havi for accusing him of all manner of evils, including being sympathetic to terrorists.

In a seven-page response to the threat of legal action for defamation, Havi repeated and justified the litany of evils he accuses Ahmednasir of committing.

The response from Ahmednasir, quick and and furious, may point to the end of the feud, for now.

“We have duly noted your painful labor to put forth eloquent verbiage,” responded MMA Advoactes firm to Havi, who is representing himself.

“A word of counsel by Lord Campbell in Shakespeare’s legal acquirement found in his works; King Lear….whosoever is his own counsel has a fool for his client.”

MMA Advocates is owned by city advocate Ben D. Mosota and partners. Havi runs Havi & Partners.

Havi often viciously attacks fellow advocates he is engaged with in legal disputes, or those he doesn’t like their extra-legal activities.

Recently, he lured advocate Apollo Mboya in a tweetstorm, where the former Law Society of Kenya boss was lynched by Havilets on Twitter.

Like Ahmednasir, Havi believes Apollo is part of a small clique of Kenyan lawyers who became exceedingly powerful under former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga, but who now find themselves orphaned by the changes at the helm of the Judiciary, at least, according to Havi.

He coined a moniker for them: Jurijunta!

In these wars no one wins, or loses. Only that history is set on course.