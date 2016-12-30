KIPKONGORWA Secondary 2016 KCSE Results CONFIRM Governor Joho was RIGHT on DP Ruto, Kalenjins are SUFFERING under Jubilee



kenyans are critical of KIPKONGORWA secondary school which is located in Senator Murkomen’s home county (DP Ruto’s stronghold). The 2016 KCSE results puts the school at bottom end with an average score of E with total number students registered of 29, the best performing student in this school scored a D- while the other 28 managed a E.

KIPKONGORWA secondary school

Entry: 29

1 D-

28 E

They find themselves at the bottom of KCSE 2016 and worst ever school in history of KCSE yet their senator is ever on the Sky abusing other leaders like Senator Gideon Moi, Isaac Ruto and even baba!

Yes, this school is in a Jubilee stronghold, they are in government eating steak….

