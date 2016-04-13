Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga begs Rosemary Odinga to be his running mate in 2017

By The Star
Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga is seeking Cord leader Raila Odinga’s daughter Rosemary as his 2017 running mate, the Star has learnt. He is facing stiff competition from Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo.
“The governor has sent emissaries to Rosemary to try and convince her to buy the idea. What I cannot authoritatively tell you is whether she has bought or rejected the proposal,” said a source close to Rasanga. The source said Rasanga has scheduled a meeting with Rosemary in Nairobi later this week. Rasanga and Rosemary did not confirm or deny the arrangement. They did not pick calls or respond to SMSs from the Star.
The source said the governor is looking for a woman running mate from Bondo, where his current deputy, Ouma Onyango, comes from. Rosemary comes from Bondo but is married in Lwanda constituency, Vihiga county. Onyango has apparently fallen out with Rasanga and the Star has established he will not be Rasanga’s running mate in 2017 unless Raila intervenes.
“I have heard there are such plans (to name Rosemary as Rasanga’s running mate). The governor is at liberty to do that,” Onyango said. He said if Rasanga replaces him with Rosemary, then he may opt to run for governor. “Who says I cannot run for governor. If that is the option then I can only say we meet at the ballot. But let us wait and cross the bridge when we come to it,” Onyango said.
Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga, Rosemary’s aunt, said Rasanga had wanted Rosemary to be his running mate. “To me that is something already stale because I heard of it some two or three months ago. I am not aware whether the proposal is still alive,” Ruth said on the phone yesterday. “I doubt whether Rosemary can contest for any elective seat in Siaya. If she must join politics then she is likely to vie in Nairobi.”
Rosemary has been said to be planning to vie for the Kibra parliamentary seat against incumbent Ken Okoth and Raila’s former aide Eliud Owalo. Last year she crisscrossed the constituency mobilising people to register as voters in large numbers but has of late developed cold feet. Her late brother Fidel Odinga, who was a possible Raila heir had shown interest in the same seat. Rosemary is now viewed as Raila’s heir after Fidel’s death. Sources close to Raila intimated he may reject Rasanga’s arrangement.
Comments
Anonymous says
why must this brilliant young lady be forced to enter politics if she wants to contribute in building the nation differently? Rosemary follow your heart. The seduction is suspect.
onyango says
We have alot of qualified men and women in luo nyanza all they lack is a popular last name. When nyanza open its eye’s and mind
Anonymous says
picha ya plezo uko nayo?ulisema huitaki tena unamuita migingo M7 akitokea.
Anonymous says
ashana na Rosemary. let her become the Gvn.she is bold and can make it.
john says
god father
Kingi says
Rosemary Odinga am kindly appealing to you to chart your own political path. Let Rasanga carry the baggage of a failed County alone.
Mkenya halisi says
Follow what your heart tells u.if you want to join politics listen to electorets not politicians.
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI. says
Human worshiping. just because she has the name ODINGA she can be anyone she want to be in NYANZA.. eeh! God help us in coast not to be like our brothers and sisters from that region and receive your curse.
Chokoza chokoza.. says
Rosemary is Rasanga’s only ticket to re -capture siaya governor seat again. Rasanga kwisha kabisa!!
Kingi says
@REAL MGIRIAMA A SILLY.
Anonymous says
@REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI
April 13, 2016 at 4:08 p
JUST LIKE KENYATTA FAMILLY..HUMAN WORSHIPPING IS REAL IN KENYA…RAILA ODINGA WENT TO JAIL FOR SOMETHING AND THE RED EYED CARNIBAL UHURU WAS HANDED THE PRESIDENCY BECAUSE OF HIS LAST MANE…
daniel gangla says
Hierarchy is on move.,we r watching out.
GUDAH EMMANUEL says
Issues to do with who to be running mate of who doesn’ts,what matters is deliverying,competencie,ability,,influence,proactive,flexibility,potential and capability.
Jah@seme says
So it means Rasanga is not developing Siaya well therefore wants to drag the Odingas name to be reelected.. What a shame jokaocha.
kipsang Allan says
Why do Governor Rasanga want to drag Rosemary into Luo politics and yet we know that the lady is a nationalist?
Liberty says
There is a critical shortage of infomrative articles like this.