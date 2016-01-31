HERE is Robert Mugabe’s BOLD HATE Speech demands WHITES in USA and EU with PINK noses MUST REFORM UNSC

President Mugabe sturned heads of State and government in his speech at the 26th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia yesterday 30th January 2016. The aged president in his characteristic eloquent English delivered a veiled attack on USA and allies in the UNSC for not observing equality. He referred to USA and her allies as WHITES with PINK NOSES who keep bullying the majority of humans on earth.

