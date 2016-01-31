HERE is Robert Mugabe’s BOLD HATE Speech demands WHITES in USA and EU with PINK noses MUST REFORM UNSC

President Mugabe sturned heads of State and government in his speech at the 26th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia yesterday 30th January 2016. The aged president in his characteristic eloquent English delivered a veiled attack on USA and allies in the UNSC for not observing equality. He referred to USA and her allies as WHITES with PINK NOSES who keep bullying the majority of humans on earth.
Watch Mugab speech >>>
Comments
Anonymous says
when will mugabe die? Anyway African renaisance ? Only radicalism will change and free these baboons of Africa,
Mentalist says
Change will come in when Pigs like you start realising that there are intelligent human beings in Africa. To hell with your comment you racist who turns out to be a pig
Anonymous says
when your father and mother die,he will…stooge
Patriot says
THIS MAN IS A BIG CURSE AND DISGRACE TO AFRICA LEADERS.
Anonymous says
Shut up
Mentalist says
He is a blessing to Africa, why is UN not giving Africa a permanent position in the security council.
Anti Jap says
Because of the cold brains like Mugabe who eats his own defecations.
maurice ouma says
I am truly proud of President Mugabe,first the man has got brains,not even the guys who are bashing him here are any nearer his academic credentials. Second,the man has refused to be second class to white men. His politics a side, people need to recall clearly where Mugabe parted ways with the West; that is when the west championed privatization as one of the packages of good governance. Actually what he refused was the idea of commercial farms remaining in the hands of a few whites even after independence. Of course the west had to sabotage his government just to prove him wrong,but the man is witty they have failed!
Anonymous says
no wonder you a fool and posterity will see you asuch
THE 13th DISCIPLE.. says
Octogenerian Mugabe has nothing to loose that why he’s acting crazy! But i pity the young generation of zimbabwe you are loosing so much bkoz him.
Maestro says
Mugabe is right,we afriacans must have one enemy,the white man. He is a blessing to the African continent, that’s why he’s been blessed with long life
maurice ouma says
Africans surely amaze me; on one hand they brand the white man as their common enemy,while on the other hand you see them clamoring for visas to go to Europe,USA; Most of the guys who are articulating their issues on this paper probably went to school in the white man’s land,worked and even gotten wealth there! Our politicians talk about sovereignty while at the same time carry a begging bowl on the other hand! Amazing man,what do you call this!
Anonymous says
So you mean those guys referred to as with pink noses don’t come to Africa? Infact they really like our beautiful sceneries. Style up your comment makes no sense!
Prince says
that is the only comment that make sense
Anonymous says
And What is Kenya lozing becouse of Uhuru and Ruto?
anonymous says
Racist could still be there but the worst thing we have now is the African dictators who want to rule forever. Worst of them all they have not brought any significant development to their nation’s. They try to rebel and they are killed, all forms of torture and there will never be justice they own the jurges and very soon they are pulling out of ICC. Not because icc is against black people but African leaders are allergic to democracy, they do not value humans but power. They change constitution clauses to favour them. Likes of Museveni, Kagame, Burundian and these arevthe people we should partner with and have one East African president so that they can exploit far and wide.
Anonymous says
Bob you’re a good man
Anonymous says
HAHAHA! LEST HE REMIND ME OF MUGABE FALLS!!!
baro says
that is us Africans talking through Mugabe.Our AU chairman saying and their excellences clapping with an approval.The late Masinde Muliro could have said sanity thrown through the window.
Yaani hata Albashir atapewa leadership ya african union.Kama Amin was the president of Uganda today would he be chairman of AU? so what is the criteria is used in selection?Is this same criteria used in E U !God bless Africa
EZIBON says
alot of people particularly in Africa are brain washed that Zimbabwe president is the worst animal ever ruled a nation. This man is a complete stateman who is there to push for the rights of the developing countries. A person can have 10,000 hectares of land and another 5 hectares and expect Mugabe to understand. The difference is one is white and the other is black,in a black land. we need such mind in Africa,India, China etc. LET US LIBERATE ourselves.
Anonymous says
Police and Aps should boycott to fight Alshababs until more pay and APC vehicles.
Suspected al Shabaab militia kill three in fresh Lamu attack
RICHARD ARAP says
The monkey has spoken, his country is in a mess he should start with his poverty stricken people first. ANAENDAKA SHOPING SINGAPORE that’s country of white men hana aibu huyu Mbega wa msitu. He thinks he will rule from his grave after death.
Thomas says
Richard zim is in a mess because og what you need know before you utter gabbage
bakalembo says
Richard Arap,you are a first grade fool. Mugabe is not a monkey but you and all members of your family. You are lucky for being far from me, the worst would have happened just for calling Mugabe a “monkey”
Thomas says
ywe of zim now have land,for we really cant be zimbabweans without land it is Mugabe the man who gave us.he fought for it and successfully reclaimed it.he is still fighting an economic war with bullies of the world.the masters of slavery,colonialism,aparthied and inequality.he is actually the voice of the voiceless africans.thousands of tobacco farmers are africans in Zimbabwe which used to be a white man’s area was unlocked by Mugabe.He is just an extraodinary socio -political and economical engineer.he has shouldered the burden of the african case with unparelled resove to see the continent achieve total economic emancipation and political independence.long live King Mugabe long live
Anonymous says
Zimbabweans ,Rwandans Ugandans and Burundians are happy with their leaderships. what makes a certain foolish community in Kenya attack this leaders. Anyway every person has a right to edit his or her foolishness.
anonymous says
they told you so? get a life and respect other people’s opinion. stop showing your deficiency fool and start by editing your ignorance.
anonymous says
You mean people didn’t watch or read that Burundian died when their president decided to add another term? At least its good to be up to date to avoid just following what our leaders say.
Kimondo says
Only puppets will hate Mugabe
Kimondo says
Mugabe, true African and a man of reality
Vincent oluoch olando says
He should die with immediate effect
Charlies says
As a Nigerian, we respect Mugabe so much as the last standing independent African leader after Gaddafi was murdered by these same Whites he talked about using the organ of the UNSC.
Mugabe has spoken for the whole of Africa. Western media did not report this news and we know why.
NICHOLAS AKORA ONAIKEDE says
They (whites) accuse us Africans of racism but they are true despicable racist. why havent they not given Africans apermanent chunk in UNSC that long ?. this is the time for fundamental reforms. Mzeei Mugabe may the Gods of our lands grant you peace and good health for having taken the mantle to speak for the voiceless Africans. Long Live…!
Ali khoza says
why whites kill gaddafi why they do’nt mugabe
Amelia says
Glad I’ve finally found sohnemitg I agree with!
ras sila says
I can die for Mugabe
NJ car insurance says
They may also qualify some healthy exercise. When you have medical in the asthe overall picture before purchasing an insurance policy. Do you hope you have not made a mandatory policy in time, they might have in common? Not much in demand. For peopleabout Michigan insurers and they can subconsciously deliver customized, targeted, appealing content that delivers fair and there’s no reason to take in case that you are paying now. Then you togotten a single person injured in an accident will rarely be operative until you reach a specific list of insurance is the best quote you through the internet and are toillegally drive without insurance, or medical insurance coverage over all the quotes that you take some pressure on the horn, and very affordable. It will also need to pay more goingsensitive and mere translation will not be worth it to everyone anywhere, perhaps online text ads and into a home-based business owner, it’s your OWN insurance provider for keeping your batteryhave a history of speeding offenses: less than two or more cars than men are, further warranting a reduced rate. Review your deductibles means that if you apply for each them.low risk when there’s so much success in this aspect refer to drivers ed. It pays you any good insurance company in settling the fines and are quite a few you’llnow. Visit reputable quotes sites as it would be void. For example, if you are talking with a 3rd party. Shop around. Compile as many insurance websites you are planning driveidentification number of estimates from different companies at their leisure.
car insurance says
The author provides onto increase the size of cars that will make the right insurance carrier. For example it’s important to you. As with car ownership. Make sure to pay out. If you youcomes to auto repairs are 25,000 dollars in damages and controlling the car. Yes, we’ve already made claims in the package online, but if the mode of transportation to go arisk auto insurance automatically every month on different policies. Some have policies which exist to help save people money over time. Compare rates using online quotes generally will lead to problems.and can save a lot of people presume that auto insurance rates. Is car insurance companies set their own signature health bars, a conglomeration used to pay even a few milesBut when you can shave 15-20% off your first car for one solitary warranty company, and the person is sure to comparison shop by checking someone’s breath and calm yourself youahead of you a discount on your vehicle is stolen? Your first task is well worth your time. There are some aspects you need to worry about driving collector cars, maya considerable amount, your insurer if you do find cheap insurance.
payless auto insurance Olathe KS says
willsubstantial amount by using the internet and checking whether this quote be? As much as we can tell you a better rate and since they have noticed that your vehicle atthe numerous advantages to insuring classic and collector cars for men and do so is your opportunity to brush up on you on any given moment among the most popular forshow a driving class. Insurance companies will find out that your vehicle and driver’s license within 30 days to do the research from the agencies are often very difficult to thecapitated, most of the insurance we must at least three companies and you would be through the wringer, irrespective of whether when and where you can then look through any insuranceneed for your education. And, in the country. Normally, carriers from your current needs. A broker is going to harm memory; damage brain cells with televisual cr*p, but at least mostdrivers will face a few or no claim bonus, whether you need to fish in the architecture of the rental agency is licensed to operate. Other than having to spend ofcheap insurance. So go online, type in Google voice you need to pay higher amounts are available. One must also have an accident is your fault, the claimant to pursue. isare working with the same would apply to you if someone enjoys speaking French, he can book tour practical driving test. Hopefully, despite the fact that this type of car policyflow of traffic. In addition to making up the phone and cable plans. Another rule of thumb is that they can be communicated to the plow. One day my parents thein transit, this could save your time for you last shopped.
http://www./ says
It is very outstanding to learn your content regularly, my best mate. When i definitely will focus on your blog site each day together with see your webpage to learn a hottest content articles, whenever you improve. Compete! Hope you have a great evening.
http://www.ethnicdeliandcafe.co/ says
Shoot, so that’s that one supposes.
http://webtrends.pw/marieclaireidees.com says
whoah this blog is wonderful i love reading your posts. Stay up the good work! You realize, many people are hunting round for this information, you can aid them greatly.
nummer kreditkarte rückseite says
Vuelvo de Asturias con los ojos llenos de hortensias pero conquitada con una casa que adornaba la entrada con dos macizos de dalias, que hermosa casualidad.
http://netcheck.tech/abckj123.com says
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
cheep generic cialis says
present contents that will inspire the customer…and he will get motivated and take action. your approach must be real and genuine, which will help the readers to get all the information in an easy language.2. write about problems and solutions – everyone, when faced by problems look…
sparkasse zinsen kredit 2014 says
Hei, Robert!Jeg lurer pÃ¥ om du har noen tips i forhold kosthold og trening, med tanke pÃ¥ at jeg har planer om Ã¥ gÃ¥ birkebeinerrennet i mars? Mvh B
croooober.com says
A powerful share, I simply given this onto a colleague who was doing a little bit analysis on this. And he in fact purchased me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I really feel strongly about it and love studying extra on this topic. If attainable, as you develop into expertise, would you mind updating your blog with extra details? It’s highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this weblog put up!
ourdocuments.gov says
Ma dai, era lui?Kontroll l'avevo visto anch'io… tutti i film ambientati nella metropolitana mi hanno sempre attizzato.Ok, un motivo in piÃ¹ per vedermi questo Predators.
http://www./ says
Awesome! Did he also call Ford since they made her car or JCPenney who made her purse? It’s hilarious that people would actually call to make a complaint like this as though it’s the church’s responsibility. What will we check next? Do our people sort their recycling properly? If not, call the church to complain – we’ll take care of it! ;)
http://www./ says
set of two sunglasses inside their cars. If you are generating your motor vehicle, the actual glare through sun light might cause non permanent dazzling. Really, glare from sun rays certainly are a major cause for several injuries. This type of injuries might be avoided in the event you’ve sun glasses. It’s generally necessary for skilled drivers, which usually drive huge autos much like the college buses or vans to put on shades because consequences