Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Kenyan-Kikuyu Man Ben Gitau MARRIES Male Professor in USA

Kenyan-Kikuyu Man Ben Gitau MARRIES Male Professor in USA

25 Comments

A Nakuru man residing in the US on Saturday married his male lover at Ann Arbor, Michigan in a ceremony attended by friends and family.

33-year-old Ben Gitau abandoned bachelorhood after tying the knot with American Mathematics professor, Steve Damelin.

The union which is legal in the state of Michigan saw Mr Gitau become the wife of Professor Damelin.

According to a report by the Nation, after the ceremony, the couple was seen at the park kissing and fondling as friends and family cheered them on.

The act was heavily criticised by a section of the public as homosexuality in Kenya remains illegal.

In 2009, a Kenyan gay couple tied the knot in London after the controversial Civil Partnership Act came to effect in the UK in 2005, allowing legal recognition of same-sex relationships.

The union of Daniel Chege Gichia and Charles Ngengi was sharply condemned by their clansmen who dissociated themselves from the two.

However, their marriage did not last as after two years the husband (Ngengi) filed for a divorce.

Comments

  3. I told u this people are evil! If they can loot,beat and kill innocent cord supporters without shame and remorse then men marrying men to them is nothing! They dwell in evil am afraid they will us a curse coz of wicked ways. Time is now to chase them outta statehouse.

    Reply Report comment

    • Why? Are you okuyu? There are no husbands for men in Kenya. Either you go to USA or, why don’t you just do it to yourself if it’s such a big deal?

      Reply Report comment

  17. I saw a dirty pig in Kayole ramaging through rubbish with a condom dangling from its pussy. I just guessed that some Kikuyus must have been having their normal bestiality with it.

    Reply Report comment

  18. but why? why if luo go there wanatandikiwa red carpet prof okumu jalango, barac obama, lupita nyongo, even wangare mathai was a luo but kikuyu akienda anatandikiwa capet chafu why?

    Reply Report comment

  19. Haa…arent we all kenyans. Why such hatred ya watu wa nyumba. We move kenya economy mkitupa mawa huko na baba.we feed the nation kuanzia huko ukambani. Luhya are enjoying our chicken. Kwa hivo wacheni kututusi,tuna control ungatusi pia.we don’t buy hospital gate for 1m or buy prados when we live in grass hut. We dont kaa chini ya mnazi..we climb up to get it or cut the whole tree.wachaneni nasi. We are kikuyu.what you gonna do???

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer