Kenyan-Kikuyu Man Ben Gitau MARRIES Male Professor in USA

A Nakuru man residing in the US on Saturday married his male lover at Ann Arbor, Michigan in a ceremony attended by friends and family.

33-year-old Ben Gitau abandoned bachelorhood after tying the knot with American Mathematics professor, Steve Damelin.

The union which is legal in the state of Michigan saw Mr Gitau become the wife of Professor Damelin.

According to a report by the Nation, after the ceremony, the couple was seen at the park kissing and fondling as friends and family cheered them on.

The act was heavily criticised by a section of the public as homosexuality in Kenya remains illegal.

In 2009, a Kenyan gay couple tied the knot in London after the controversial Civil Partnership Act came to effect in the UK in 2005, allowing legal recognition of same-sex relationships.

The union of Daniel Chege Gichia and Charles Ngengi was sharply condemned by their clansmen who dissociated themselves from the two.

However, their marriage did not last as after two years the husband (Ngengi) filed for a divorce.