BREAKING: Former USA First Lady Nancy Reagan DIES aged 94

Nancy Reagan has died aged 94.

The former first lady was living in Bel Air and has been in failing health in recent years. She died from congestive heart failure at her home.

She was born in New York City. After her parents separated, she grew up in Maryland, living with an aunt and uncle for some years. As Nancy Davis, she was an actress in Hollywood in the 1940s and 1950s, starring in films such as The Next Voice You Hear…, Night Into Morning, and Donovan’s Brain.

In 1952, she married Ronald Reagan who was then president of the Screen Actors Guild. They had two children together. Reagan was the First Lady of California when her husband was Governor from 1967 to 1975 and she began to work with the Foster Grandparents Program.

Mrs. Reagan married Ronald in 1952 and went on to became a First Lady who at first was severely criticized for her fancy taste — particularly in china

Nancy Reagan became First Lady of the United States in January 1981, following her husband’s victory in the 1980 presidential election.

She’ll be buried next to her husband at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.