VIDEO: KTN Jicho Pevu’s Mohammed Ali TRACES Jacob Juma FINAL Moments-Kaburi la Wazi

Here is Jicho Pevu as aired by KTN
Fresh details have revealed a series of costly police blunders and missed leads that, either by design or default, have complicated investigations into the murder of Jacob Juma. Two weeks after the businessman was buried, a KTN investigation team managed to track down witnesses and get hold of crucial leads that suggest that he was killed elsewhere and his body dumped at the scene where it was discovered.
At the centre of the new revelations are crucial witness accounts, including that of a woman seen in Juma’s car hours before he died, a taxi driver who picked her up from Sarit Centre in Westlands and a guard at a construction site along Ngong Road, a few metres from where Juma’s car and body were discovered.
Although the woman claims to have been dropped by Juma at Trattoria restaurant on the night he died, camera evidence of this moment is non-existent, putting a dent on a crucial lead that could have helped police trace the businessman’s last moments. It is not clear why the seven cameras around Trattoria restaurant did not capture Juma dropping her off in his Mercedes (reg. no. KAL 007W), yet the same cameras capture the woman in the businessman’s car along Waiyaki Way.
“Not all cameras are working in town for various reasons,” CID Director Ndegwa Muhoro told KTN, responding to a question on why CCTV cameras were not working on the day Juma was killed.
The morning after Juma’s body was discovered, the woman expressed fear for her life telling the taxi driver who had picked her the previous day that she too could be “finished”. “He (Juma) had told me that his vehicle is bullet proof… are you sure he has been killed?” asks the woman in the telephone conversation exclusively obtained by the KTN Lead and Jicho Pevu programmes.
“I’m lucky I might have been killed with him,” she said before the taxi driver asks her to co-operate with investigators. “Just tell them what you know. I believe they will also ask me questions as I was among the last people to be seen with him,” says the taxi driver, who it is clear from the conversation knew Juma well. When he insists on being told what time the woman was dropped at Trattoria, she responds: “Why are you confirming when I left him in town? Are you also an investigator?”
The businessman was killed on May 5 in what police initially said was the work of the gunmen on motorbikes, who waylaid him, forced his car off the road, crushed the car windows and pumped bullets into his body. His killing however sparked a series of condemnation from among others Opposition leaders, who claimed the businessman was killed by State agents working at the behest of powerful individuals.
They claimed he was assassinated due to his knowledge of the Eurobond affair in which billions of shillings are claimed to have been stolen. Apart from Juma’s killers, the two witnesses were among the last people to meet him on the day he died. Events thereafter remain hazy and contradictory. According to the police, the first witnesses on the scene reported the incident to an administration police officer at the nearby China Road and Bridge Construction Company.
Comments
Anonymous says
may JACOB JUMA’S death haunt his killers and there generation forever…
Anonymous says
It is so saddening, the Killers will never Live forever!
rahilo says
yes may those muderers fell the wrath
Lenny says
the gvment spents alot of money 2 alocate nothing then they investigate nothing
Anonymous says
uy7
WAMBUI HUMPHREY says
I WONDER WHY ALOT AF MONEY WAS USED TO INSTAL CCTV CAMERA IN THE CITY IF WE STILL REMAIN IN DARKNESS ….MUCHAI IS KILLED NO CCTV FOOTAGE … JJ IS KILLED AND SOMEONE LIES THAT THE CAMERAS WERE NOT WORKING…..THIS COUNTRY IS ROTTEN
Alphonce Gatuzo says
The country is rotten for real. I think the government is the source of all these according to your explanation. We are living in a rotten society.
Ayub says
Totally roten indeed we av to look for way s to save our own selves Kenyan s…
Anonymous says
The Cameras are clever too. They show what you and me need to know but they dont “work” when something sensitive happens.
rahilo says
we r blinded by our own goverment
Anonymous says
WE NEED GOD IN THIS COUNTRY
Ayub says
God is there but Kenyan s abandone him for their own selfish ad corrupt reason s…
Anonymous says
The butchering of JJ did sent chills down the spine. It has shown how low this society has become to the extend of behaving like a ferocious wild beast in the jungle. How can one be shot at with no bullet marks in the vehicle? From the pictures why does it look as though blood was smeared on the seats? Why is there no sign of blood trickle? It was alleged that a car blocked him then he was shot at by someone riding on a motorcycle. Is it a theory or are there any eye witnesses? We are supposed to be ignorant and believe any stuff we are fed with. – no asking questions. I watched the program jicho Pevu-when the spy chief was asked whether one of the big shots had been quized, he avoided to answer it. And when pressed further he could not hide his anger. That press conference had alot of gaps. Why did the cameras work selectively?
Rita says
Why have left evil leading us in kenya ,people’s children just being killed because they are not worth leaving
Anonymous says
Oh God I kindly ask you to confuse those who killed Jacob Juma and make them confess in day light that they killed him Amen
Anonymous says
HAHA
Anonymous says
Kikuyu Mafia has the right and power to kill un-wanted luo -Nyanza opponents.. Next might be Raila odinga Kikuyu/kale mafias are on the drawing board.
Fred mingo says
Wacha threats, do something
Kevin Kungu says
That is unscrupulous.
jeff says
thats true
Anonymous says
The documentary last night missed to inform Kenyans watching about the “Seven dogs” documents which may have equally lead to his death, if at all it was true.
Actually Jacob Juma is and will remain to be a true Kenyan: he fought to expose the very rot in the wicked present government that is driving our nation to the dogs.
Anonymous says
muhoro is a bitch
augustus says
God knows.lets pray for the family of late jj God help them.no body on wll remain stone!!!!
JASTOM says
when we will enter heaven it will be known clearly all that every man has done on earth wether good or bad 2 CORINTHINS 5;10 May God remember the bereaved family.
Isaac says
Let the killer’s continue to kill. J j has gone. Rip. And all will be countable to their evil deeds.
warui samson says
let the butchers butcher….
Anonymous says
Remember the question that need “Yes” or “No”. You could see from they guys face that he was laying with all the facial laying signs.
Why cover the obvious! Unbelievable! This is when you know that nation has gone banana republic.
mmmm says
Kenya should stand still and stop mediocrity
William Makora says
This Mohammed Ali is not mature.
Amir says
makora ur indeed a mkora maybe one of them.But remember the torch may go off soon.
Amir says
i would love the rerun of juma killing.The truth be exposed,the killers were five in number .Well trained they ambushed juma like lightening,before he could use his gun.Well bankrolled by they wont enjoy the fruits,wen the torch coz off they will see demons sent from hell :keep killing, keep hiding ,keep celebrating youre well known ,and your days are numbered.Juma had secret sukas ,that took everything on tape.The next episode will be murckier, you will faint and some will resign
Amir says
juma was not killed at the scene.everything was planned ,the woman who was in jumas car has some hidden agenta , dont trust his literature.Its games people play .First glue who was tracking juma ,the whole day.From 7pm was juma still driving or he had already been killed .Who drove the car with the body to the scene.Finger prints at the scene ,remember games of power
Anonymous says
JUMA WAS NOT KILLED LET THE WOMAN WHO WAS WITH HIM SAY THE TRUTH.DON’T TRUST HIS HIS LITERATURE BUT GOD KNOWS
Anonymous says
Wanyonge na wapigania haki ndo huteseka hii kenya
Anonymous says
whatever you do in darkness shall one day come to light
Anonymous says
However killed my uncle Juma,God is watching you from above…you have caused our family much pain n there is no family member who can fit in his shoes….your death will be worse than any other death heard of in Kenya ..you kill by sword you also die by sword..
Muhoro fails to just answer a simple question that even a kindergarten kid can answer..pretends to be hungry yet they deleted the pictures captured by CCTV on the true murderers…
torch ya juma ikizima I expect muhoro to also be affected
kamatani okumu says
let the investigators get to the bottom of the matter and compile a comprehensive report
Anonymous says
So this woman claims that within a day of meeting Juma he already told her that his car was bullet proof, why so fast. He confided in her really fast mmmmmm.I do not blame her but nothing really adds up in the whole thing…….how long did they meet again????
sam says
In Kenya. CCTV are made for tracking some hawkers so that they can remove kitu kidogo. At search time they work perfectly bt wen it comes to the time of sensitive issues even the those close to internal security secretary goes off and they don’t complain.
You will here them talking of how they were active jokingly to tell you that wat happened was technical though in real sense it wasn’t.
sam says
Bt exposing the chic. ………. That was not fair. I think KENYA IS ALWAYS UNDER SPONSORSHIP.
WE ALWAYS USE ALL TECHNIQUES TO GET HELP FINANCIALLY.
EVERYBODY IS SINNER BT WE DON’T WANT ALL THESE IN LIMELIGHT.
@MOHA JUST TRY TO EDIT THE CLIP U REMOVE THE CHIC AND PAY FOR HER REPUTATIONS AND THINGS WILL GO OK.
kh Ben says
The secret behind the news will automatically revealed for the death of our beloved brother.
Anonymous says
No wrong goes unpunished
Anonymous says
i, don’t see anything wrong with exposure of the girl.
what I believe is that she has something to with the death,but very very soon…..just soon we’ll know the truth
Meanwhile thanx a lot to Moha 4 good job ur doing, I strongly trust your statement .You have made know a lot of evil plans and deeds in our country may God bless you and protect you from those evil people we call “leaders”
Anonymous says
Moha yu r a hero…neva give a dump bt prosper to be te mirror of entire just society. crooks r demoniac n work for tey benefits bt count loses.
duke says
the senters of the killer and the your day r numbered evrything has end.
venny says
God will judge them.
symbol says
we don’t know where we are heading to when we commit murder
Anonymous says
Sad sad sad story .son of man is lied to rest early for nothing
Victor Lilly says
Let the truth come out we are tired of manslaughter,go moha go
Adam mohamed says
Moha mi.Allzh ptogect u from these eveil people rezllyvery sad